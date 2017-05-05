Daily List: 3 Quirky Habits That Prove You’re Smarter Than Everyone Else

Are you smarter than… your neighbor? It turns out, smart folks have some interesting habits that put that at the top of the intelligence scale! On the Daily List this morning, 3 quirky habits that prove you’re smarter than everyone else!

Cosmic Yoga

A Sacramento Yoga studio is mixing its practice with art. Cosmic Yoga is a part of the ARTners Collaborative, which also houses a gallery. It is the first in Sacramento and what sets it apart from other studios is that it teaches basic yoga (power vinyasa/yin yoga/guided meditation (plus more)) under black light in an art gallery. Good Day is live to find out how the art compliments the movements.

http://www.artnerscollaborative.com

FB and Instagram are both ARTners Collaborative

Dani Robinson Professional Photography

916-410-8070

Pardonmypretty@gmail.com

Sneaker Paint Competition

Whitney High School students entered the Vans Custom Culture Art Competition by painting sneakers. Out of 3,000 entries, they made top 50 and now need the public vote to get to LA and win Top 5 and possibly first prize $50,000!

McDonald’s Signature Crafted Recipes Sandwiches

McDonald’s is continuing to raise the bar with the national rollout of its Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches, which feature premium ingredients and unique flavor combinations, including Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon, and Maple Bacon Dijon.

Information on how to get a Frork:

1-877-McD-FRORK

(1-877-623-3767)

http://www.McDFrork.com

Chavez Mariachi

https://www.facebook.com/chavezmariachi



Folsom Handcar Derby

Calling all haulers and pushers! The Folsom Handcar Derby hits the rails this weekend, we’ve got a preview with some of the competing teams!

Tomorrow (May 6) & Sunday 9 a.m.

Broadstone Marketplace on East Bidwell Street

Folsom

(916) 985-6001

http://www.HandcarDerby.com

Eat Tequila

This Cinco de Mayo, celebrate the Mexican holiday with quick recipes that take festive foods to a whole new level. From Tequila-Lime Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers to Tequila-Lime Salsa, a generous splash of tequila will add an abundance of flavor – one of the secrets of cooking with alcohol.

Tequila-Lime Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers

¼ cup, plus 1 Tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup tequila

½ cup fresh lime juice

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

Fresh pineapple wedges

Combine ¼ cup oil and next six ingredients in 6-Cup Storage Container to make the marinade. Toss shrimp with the marinade, cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Remove shrimp and drain, discarding remaining marinade. Thread shrimp and pineapple onto Sliding Skewers. Grill over medium-high heat, 2 minutes on each side or until shrimp is just opaque. Serve on Rectangular Tray. Serves 4-8 as an appetizer.

Tequila-Lime Salsa

2 oz. tequila

½ ear corn, grilled and kernels cut from the cob

1 avocado, diced

3 limes, juiced

½ cup tomatoes, diced

¼ cup white onions, diced

½ jalapeno, seeds removed, minced

1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

Sea salt, to taste

Tortilla chips

Combine all ingredients except chips in a mixing bowl. Refrigerate 30 minutes before serving. Serve with chips in Princess Heritage 2-Piece Chip & Dip Set. Makes about 3 cups of salsa

http://www.princesshouse.com

http://www.facebook.com/princesshouse

http://www.twitter.com/princesshouseco

#princesshouse

A Story of Fashion

We preview Delta College fashion program’s end of the year event: a story of fashion. It’s a runway show that brings together both established and emerging student designers to feature 10 collections showcased by over 80 models.



Delta College

5151 Pacific Ave.

Stockton 95207

8:00pm

$30

http://bit.ly/1kok6xx

Andy Allo

Andy Allo is a singer and actress that released her 4-song EP titled ‘One Step Closer’ on April 4th and opens for Morgan James on her Mid-West/East Coast tour which started April 1. Andy can be seen next in Pitch Perfect 3, releasing December 22, 2017. She is known for working with Prince’s New Power Generation as a singer/guitarist. She also worked with the legend on her album, “Superconductor”. Andy has performed on Jimmy Kimmel, Guitar Center Sessions, Billboard Sessions Exclusive, and most recently completed a short run with Enrique Iglesias and a solo residency in Los Angeles.

Andy Allo

Tonight at 8 pm

Center For The Arts

Grass Valley

https://www.andyallo.com/

Keep Them Flying

Keep Them Flying is an educational event put on for high school girls on the field of engineering and manufacturing by the Sac County Office of Education. There will be hands-on learning stations like flight simulators, aircraft engines, etc.

https://www.scoe.net/Pages/default.aspx

Casa Ramos Cinco Special

Casa Ramos is celebrating Cinco de Mayo in a big way. The tradition continues with the restaurant celebrating all week long!

http://www.Casaramos.net

(530) 622-2303

Hours: Sunday- Thursday 11am-9pm Friday- Saturday 11am- 10pm

Locations: Yreka- Mt. Shasta – Redding- Red Bluff- Corning- Willows- Chico- Chico#2- Placerville- Lincoln- Folsom- Rancho Cordova- El Dorado Hills- Natomas/ Sacramento

Kombucha Dress In News

Science is sexy! A local designer is making vegan leather made of the mother, or SCOBY, of kombucha. It’s featured in the current National Geographic. She is also teaching a class at UC Davis on growing the sustainable vegan leather. The dress was specifically made for Taylor Swift and Sacha is working to get it to go viral so Taylor will hear about it and maybe even wear it for an event!

http://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/2017/05/explore-kombucha-dress/

http://www.kombuchacouture.com/

Roseville 2017

Today the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday is hosting Roseville 2017, the chamber’s premier regional economic development trend show and networking event.

Roseville 2017

Today: 9am-4pm

For Tickets: Bayside Blue Oaks Campus

10000 Alantown Dr.

Roseville

http://rosevillechamber.com/

Lemonade Day Stockton

It’s the second annual Lemonade Day Stockton!It’s an event that started in Texas years ago, because of a turtle! (The city champion can explain!) It’s grown into a national event, and for the second year, the team at Tuleburg (A business development and marketing firm) have helped students at Health Career Academy create their own business in the form of a lemonade stand.

Lemonade Day Stockton

805 N. California St.

Stockton, 95202

Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

http://www.lemonadedaystockton.com

American River Fashion

The American River College Fashion Show is coming up. Money collected from admissions will be used to fund a design scholarship.

The fashion show is on May 5th, at three different times: 11 am, 5 pm, and 7:30 pm

student: $12

general: $15

VIP: $35

find @ eventrbrite.com

or ARC Business Office

Located in the

Black Box Theater

American River College

4700 College Oak Ave.

Sacramento

IG: @ arc.studio105

Facebook: @ arcfashionprogram

Historic Mexican Money

The Sacramento Valley Coin Club is celebrating its 60th anniversary by showcasing its special Cinco De Mayo exhibits of Mexican coins.

http://www.sacvalcc.org/

Mom Hacks

Toys R Us is here with some awesome and super-simple hacks to help make life just a little easier for mom.

http://toysrus.com

Drink One For Dane

The first Friday in May is Drink One for Dane Day when more than 2870 Dutch Bros. Coffee locations in seven states will donate proceeds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Drink One for Dane

Today – All Day

All Proceeds Donated to Muscular Dystrophy Association

Website