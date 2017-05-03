Lifeguards, Rangers Find Body Of Teen Missing In American River

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Searchers on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy last seen diving into the frigid waters of the American River in Folsom.

The teen went missing around 8 p.m. Monday near Rainbow Bridge after, a friend says, he jumped into the water and never surfaced.

His body was found around 11:30 a.m. in the vicinity of where he was last seen, according to a statement from the California State Parks department.

Authorities have not confirmed to CBS13 the identity of the teen.

Witnesses say they didn’t hear any screaming or distress and that the boy went under quickly.

“[Witnesses] saw him jump in the water and never came back up,” said Sgt. Eric Dales from California State parks. “From where he jumped into … not sure if he dove in or jumped in feet first, but the statements that we received is that he never came back up.”

A patrolling officer went in the water to try and rescue the boy but couldn’t find him.

Several agencies joined in the search using multiple search boats. A helicopter also searched the area from above.