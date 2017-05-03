Parolee Surrenders To Police After Standoff In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – After a nearly nine-hour standoff, a Stockton man surrendered peacefully to authorities.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, 25-year-old Dominic Smith, a parolee for weapons and burglary charges, surrendered to police.

Police negotiators were called out around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the garage of a residence near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive where the suspect was reportedly was holed up. The caller had reported that Smith fired multiple shots inside the home.

During the negotiations, nearby residents were evacuated and SWAT officers could be heard using a loudspeaker to communicate with Smith, asking him to resolve the situation peacefully. He eventually surrendered without incident.

Smith was booked into jail on weapons charges and burglary charges.

Police found the gun he allegedly used prior to the standoff.