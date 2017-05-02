NorCal To See Unseasonably High Heat This Week, Possible Showers Come Weekend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A few sizzling spring days are ahead, but some drastic changes are coming at the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to hit the low 90s in the valley through Thursday.

Following mid-week heat, big cool down on the way for interior #NorCal by the weekend! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/wF4M7OTtRn — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 2, 2017

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, with high temperatures in the valley expected to peak in low mid-90s. Even the Bay Area is expecting temperatures in the low 80s this week.

We're heating up quickly! Take a look at temps and safety tips. pic.twitter.com/tODZl74pcL — San Joaquin Co. OES (@XSJ_OA) May 2, 2017

However, a significant cooldown is looming as a trough of low pressure is expected to sweep through.

Beginning Friday, temperatures are expected to come down across Northern California.

By Saturday and Sunday, there will be a chance of showers for the region.