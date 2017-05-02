2 Arden Arcade Homes Destroyed In Fire, 7 People Displaced

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Two homes in the Arden Arcade area were left unlivable after a fire ripped them apart late Monday night.

The scene was along Neptune Way, between Cottage Way and Ulysses Drive.

Metro Fire says the flames started shortly before midnight. All seven people who were inside both homes were able to get out safely, along with a cat and dog.

A firefighter was suffered minor injuries while fighting the flames.

Crews still at homes on Neptune near Cottage in Arden area boarding up homes destroyed by fire. @GoodDaySac @cbssacramento pic.twitter.com/rxPEcbFub2 — Nha Nguyen (@NhaReports) May 2, 2017

Metro fire says more than 54 firefighters, a mix of Metro Fire and Sacramento Fire crews, responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross will be helping the now homeless residents.

An investigation into what caused the blaze is now underway.