Daily List: 3 Tips for Beginners, for Growing A Vegetable Garden

Whether you’re a beginner or a garden expert, it’s time to plant that backyard garden. Those who do, say there’s nothing like it. On the Daily List this morning, we’ll show you three tips for beginners from the Farmer’s Almanac for growing a vegetable garden!

Learn more

Check This Out: Metal Garden Hose

Made of Stainless Steel utilizing a Spiroshield technology, this innovative hose guarantees a puncture-proof hydration while being impressively compact and lightweight…perfect for effortless gardening.

http://www.metalgardenhose.com

70th Birthday Club

This year, SMUD is celebrating 70 years of keeping the lights on in the Sacramento area. And Good Day is celebrating with SMUD with our 70th Birthday Club. Each Saturday, we will shine a light on viewers as they turn 70. If you know someone turning 70, please visit GoodDaySacramento.com/70 to nominate them. You may see them on Good Day.

Learn more

Selland’s Goes Broadway

Randall Selland’s Sacramento-area restaurant group has gone Broadway! Selland’s Market Cafe just opened its third location last week.

http://www.sellands.com/

Fundraising Teens

Two local teens are fundraising machines! After raising $269,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the local kids have been named the 2017 students of the year.

http://www.LLS.org

http://www.studentseries.org/

http://www.mwoy.org/

Hops In My Backyard

New Helvetia Brewing Company is launching its 3rd annual HIMBY project. HIMBY stands for Hops In My Back-Yard and it’s all about reaching out to Sacramentans with a green thumb to join their team of backyard hop farmers.

The HIMBY Project

newhelvetiabrew.com

April – August 2017

http://newhelvetiabrew.com

Manteca Crochet Queen

A 93-year old Manteca woman is a crocheting queen. For the past four years, Anne Koontz has been crocheting hats for preemies and adults. Having first made hats for homeless young women in Reno; Anne has been giving back in a big way. She has crocheted 4,200 to date for people in need locally, across the United States and around the globe including Saudi Arabia and China.

http://www.westliving.net/the-commons-union-ranch/

Custom Shoes

R. Douglas Custom Clothier launched their new custom made shoe line on May 1 and we’re getting the exclusive first look.

R.Douglas Custom Clothier

1020 12th St, Suite 112

Sacramento 95814

http://rdouglas.net/

Mikuni 30th Anniversary Shuku Party

Mikuni Sushi is celebrating 30 years with a huge party on May 9 and we have a preview!

Mikuni 30th Anniversary Shuku Party

McClellan Event Center

5411 Luce Avenue

McClellan, CA 95652

May 09, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

https://mikunisushi.com/

Gold Rush Stories

Sierra College historian Gary Noy wrote a book about the Gold Rush and knows a lot about gold found right here in our area. We are live with him at the Natural History Museum to find out more about his book and the interesting history our area has.

Gold Rush Stories: 49 Tales of Seekers, Scoundrels, Loss and Luck

Friday, May 12 7:30 pm

Sierra College Natural History Museum

http://www.sierracollege.edu

Cashew Cheese

Going Nuts: How to make cashew milk and cashew mac and cheese! It’s the vegan way! Cashews have a lower fat content than most other nuts, plus the magnesium in cashews helps lower blood pressure and helps prevent heart attacks. Tina will give it a try.

http://www.humanesociety.org/

Summer Luau

The 3rd annual summer luau pub crawl is here! This is the biggest pub crawl put together by event coordinator Jenn Brian, the queen of dating. The pub crawl kicks off at 4 p.m.

http://www.luau3.nightout.com

Manly Minute: How To Improve Your Complexion

Ken Rudulph talks about some things you can do to improve the appearance of your skin.

Read more