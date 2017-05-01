Daily List: 3 Tips for Beginners, for Growing A Vegetable Garden
Whether you’re a beginner or a garden expert, it’s time to plant that backyard garden. Those who do, say there’s nothing like it. On the Daily List this morning, we’ll show you three tips for beginners from the Farmer’s Almanac for growing a vegetable garden!
70th Birthday Club
This year, SMUD is celebrating 70 years of keeping the lights on in the Sacramento area. And Good Day is celebrating with SMUD with our 70th Birthday Club. Each Saturday, we will shine a light on viewers as they turn 70. If you know someone turning 70, please visit GoodDaySacramento.com/70 to nominate them. You may see them on Good Day.
Selland’s Goes Broadway
Randall Selland’s Sacramento-area restaurant group has gone Broadway! Selland’s Market Cafe just opened its third location last week.
http://www.sellands.com/
Fundraising Teens
Two local teens are fundraising machines! After raising $269,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the local kids have been named the 2017 students of the year.
http://www.LLS.org
http://www.studentseries.org/
http://www.mwoy.org/
Hops In My Backyard
New Helvetia Brewing Company is launching its 3rd annual HIMBY project. HIMBY stands for Hops In My Back-Yard and it’s all about reaching out to Sacramentans with a green thumb to join their team of backyard hop farmers.
The HIMBY Project
newhelvetiabrew.com
April – August 2017
http://newhelvetiabrew.com
Manteca Crochet Queen
A 93-year old Manteca woman is a crocheting queen. For the past four years, Anne Koontz has been crocheting hats for preemies and adults. Having first made hats for homeless young women in Reno; Anne has been giving back in a big way. She has crocheted 4,200 to date for people in need locally, across the United States and around the globe including Saudi Arabia and China.
http://www.westliving.net/the-commons-union-ranch/
Custom Shoes
R. Douglas Custom Clothier launched their new custom made shoe line on May 1 and we’re getting the exclusive first look.
R.Douglas Custom Clothier
1020 12th St, Suite 112
Sacramento 95814
http://rdouglas.net/
Mikuni 30th Anniversary Shuku Party
Mikuni Sushi is celebrating 30 years with a huge party on May 9 and we have a preview!
Mikuni 30th Anniversary Shuku Party
McClellan Event Center
5411 Luce Avenue
McClellan, CA 95652
May 09, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
https://mikunisushi.com/
Gold Rush Stories
Sierra College historian Gary Noy wrote a book about the Gold Rush and knows a lot about gold found right here in our area. We are live with him at the Natural History Museum to find out more about his book and the interesting history our area has.
Gold Rush Stories: 49 Tales of Seekers, Scoundrels, Loss and Luck
Friday, May 12 7:30 pm
Sierra College Natural History Museum
http://www.sierracollege.edu
Cashew Cheese
Going Nuts: How to make cashew milk and cashew mac and cheese! It’s the vegan way! Cashews have a lower fat content than most other nuts, plus the magnesium in cashews helps lower blood pressure and helps prevent heart attacks. Tina will give it a try.
http://www.humanesociety.org/
Summer Luau
The 3rd annual summer luau pub crawl is here! This is the biggest pub crawl put together by event coordinator Jenn Brian, the queen of dating. The pub crawl kicks off at 4 p.m.
http://www.luau3.nightout.com
Manly Minute: How To Improve Your Complexion
Ken Rudulph talks about some things you can do to improve the appearance of your skin.
