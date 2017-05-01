Daily List: 3 Best Buys for May
Buy Gas on Monday
WWE at Golden 1 Center
WWE megastar Cesaro teams up with Good Day to pay a visit to a hardcore wrestling fan!! First, we’ll get Cesaro in the gym for a quick morning workout, then we’re hitting the streets to get pumped for tonight’s WWE Raw event.
WWE Raw
Tonight
Golden 1 Center
Your Produce Man Rides the Rails
Your produce man Michael Marks takes time out of his busy schedule for a little story time! He’s participating in the weekly reading event at the railroad museum!
All Aboard for Story Time!
Featuring Michael Marks
Today 11am
California State Railroad Museum
125 I St, Old Sacramento
916-323-9280
Custom Totes
You can customize anything nowadays, and since everyone has to have reusable grocery bags, why not customize them? Cambi is showing us how easy it is to do and she has a special tote for one lucky Good Day employee
Rodriguez Embroidery and More
(916) 686-6325
Small Business Festival
Mom and Pop shops will learn to flourish at the Small Business Festival going on all this week! The Festival creates a forum for thousands of local small business owners to get out of their isolation and learn the tools they need to make their small businesses a success.
Sacramento Small Business Festival
Today through Friday, May 5
Coconut Candy Creator
Rusty Ogawa, local small business owner of “Rusty’s Kama’aina Coconut Candy,” hand makes delicious coconut candy out of his home. The process takes around 16 hours for the hard candies and it comes in 4 different flavors: pineapple, mango, strawberry and cinnamon.
Man About the House
Man about the house: Disney hacks to save money at the happiest place on earth.
Local WWE Collection
Bike Month Kickoff
Sacramento Region’s annual May is Bike Month kicks off at Fremont Park on Monday, May 1, from 7 am to 9 am. The event is FREE – bicyclists will be greeted with t-shirts, prizes, music, pastries from Magpie Restaurant, and coffee from Insight Coffee Roasters. Free basic bike maintenance will be provided by Sac Bike Doc.
Puppy Grooming
Since we are getting a puppy, we are with A Purrfect Groomer mobile pet salon to find out what you need to know when you have a young dog. At what age can you start grooming, nail trimming, and how to desensitize them to the process. Also, how to do the nail trimming yourself.
A Purrfect Groomer
(916)3903818
“Rebel” on BET
The title character of bet’s newest show “Rebel” is played by a local actress…born & raised in Sacramento!
Twitter: @danimonetruitt
Instagram: @daniellemonetruitt
Facebook: Danielle Moné Truitt
Show hashtag: #RebelonBET
Local Wrestling Podcast
Two local wrestling fans have turned their love of the squared circle into one of the most popular wrestling podcasts in the world! Deuce Mason is live to learn more about their journey!
Manly Minute: 4 Things For A Man To Collect
But collecting, as a means of spending discretionary income, has advantages. You can set goals, maybe create something more valuable than the sum of its parts, and become an expert on an arcane subject.
