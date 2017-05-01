Daily List: 3 Best Buys for May

http://www.coupons.com/thegoodstuff/the-best-things-to-buy-in-may-2/

Buy Gas on Monday

WWE at Golden 1 Center

WWE megastar Cesaro teams up with Good Day to pay a visit to a hardcore wrestling fan!! First, we’ll get Cesaro in the gym for a quick morning workout, then we’re hitting the streets to get pumped for tonight’s WWE Raw event.

WWE Raw

Tonight

Golden 1 Center

http://www.wwe.com/

Your Produce Man Rides the Rails

Your produce man Michael Marks takes time out of his busy schedule for a little story time! He’s participating in the weekly reading event at the railroad museum!

All Aboard for Story Time!

Featuring Michael Marks

Today 11am

California State Railroad Museum

125 I St, Old Sacramento

916-323-9280

https://www.californiarailroad.museum/

Custom Totes

You can customize anything nowadays, and since everyone has to have reusable grocery bags, why not customize them? Cambi is showing us how easy it is to do and she has a special tote for one lucky Good Day employee

Rodriguez Embroidery and More

(916) 686-6325

http://custominksandthreads.com

Small Business Festival

Mom and Pop shops will learn to flourish at the Small Business Festival going on all this week! The Festival creates a forum for thousands of local small business owners to get out of their isolation and learn the tools they need to make their small businesses a success.

Sacramento Small Business Festival

Today through Friday, May 5

https://nvite.com/community/sbfsacramento

Coconut Candy Creator

Rusty Ogawa, local small business owner of “Rusty’s Kama’aina Coconut Candy,” hand makes delicious coconut candy out of his home. The process takes around 16 hours for the hard candies and it comes in 4 different flavors: pineapple, mango, strawberry and cinnamon.

http://www.rustyscoconutcandy.com/

Man About the House

Man about the house: Disney hacks to save money at the happiest place on earth.

http://www.facebook.com/ManAbouttheHouseSacramento

Local WWE Collection

http://facebook.com/americanbros

Bike Month Kickoff

Sacramento Region’s annual May is Bike Month kicks off at Fremont Park on Monday, May 1, from 7 am to 9 am. The event is FREE – bicyclists will be greeted with t-shirts, prizes, music, pastries from Magpie Restaurant, and coffee from Insight Coffee Roasters. Free basic bike maintenance will be provided by Sac Bike Doc.

https://www.mayisbikemonth.com/

Puppy Grooming

Since we are getting a puppy, we are with A Purrfect Groomer mobile pet salon to find out what you need to know when you have a young dog. At what age can you start grooming, nail trimming, and how to desensitize them to the process. Also, how to do the nail trimming yourself.

A Purrfect Groomer

(916)3903818

http://apurrfectgroomer.com

“Rebel” on BET

The title character of bet’s newest show “Rebel” is played by a local actress…born & raised in Sacramento!

Twitter: @danimonetruitt

Instagram: @daniellemonetruitt

Facebook: Danielle Moné Truitt

Show hashtag: #RebelonBET

Local Wrestling Podcast

Two local wrestling fans have turned their love of the squared circle into one of the most popular wrestling podcasts in the world! Deuce Mason is live to learn more about their journey!

http://Youtube.Com/steveandlarson

Manly Minute: 4 Things For A Man To Collect

But collecting, as a means of spending discretionary income, has advantages. You can set goals, maybe create something more valuable than the sum of its parts, and become an expert on an arcane subject.

