MODESTO (CBS13) – There’s no need to be concerned if you’re seeing a river of red in Modesto, officials say.

The Modesto Irrigation District says they’ve been getting some calls from a few alarmed people on Monday reporting how canals are running with red water.

It’s a surprising sight, but officials say it’s just some red dye they’ve put in the water to try and track how herbicides move through the irrigation system.

The dye is harmless, officials stress.