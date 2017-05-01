Families Mourn 3 Killed In Highway 160 Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A tragic crash off Highway 160 that left three people dead on Sunday night has left families in mourning.

All three victims were in their early 20s.

“I wish it’s not real like I’m going to wake up and it’s a dream, a bad dream,” said Danny Rubio.

Danny and Sonya Rubio held their son Joshua’s photo in their arms as they sat in disbelief

“I’d do anything for my son, I wish I was there to help him but I wasn’t,” said Rubio.

Joshua Rubio was 24 years old. He went to Lincoln High School and was working as a dental assistant in Lincoln.

“I was his patient just recently, he worked on my teeth and when he got home I said, ‘Son, I’m proud of you, I’m proud of you,'” he said.

Joshua was apparently hanging out with two friends Sunday night when the SUV they were traveling in somehow veered off the road on Highway 160 near Del Paso and slammed into a tree.

“Our initial investigation shows speed, excessive speed appears to to be a factor,” said the California Highway Patrol officer at the scene.

The car flipped trapping the victims inside including 20-year-old Anna Gonzalez of Lincoln and a close friend of Joshua’s Anthony Frausto.

“I watched them growing up together, I’ve seen them interact and do everything together,” said Joshua’s cousin Jonathon.

His younger sister and close family held each other outside the family home Monday night and prayed.

“He was just a pure-hearted person and thought of others before himself. I’m gonna miss him, and definitely never forget him,” said cousin Gabe Rubio

The family is remembering Joshua as a young man with a big heart who had a love for music

“He was gifted with the talent of music, played piano for 8 years,” said Joshua’s father.

Joshua’s parents say they now cherish the fact that he would always give them a hug before he left.

“I want my son to pass through that door and I hug to hug him again,” said Mom Sonya Rubio.

The Rubio and Gonzalez families plan on holding memorials soon.

As for the investigation, CHP says speed may be a factor and two of the passengers were not wearing their seat belts.

“Anyone you cares about someone, cherish those moments cause you don’t know if it’s the last time you’re gonna see them,” said Jonathon.