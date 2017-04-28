Hands Up For Hooters

A local Fair Oaks group of walkers who call their team “Hands Up For Hooters” is the 2nd largest 3-Day Susan G. Komen team in the nation, and have raised $375,000 for breast cancer issues to date! The 3-Day is Nov 17 – 19 in San

Pink the Boulevard

Saturday morning, volunteers will install more than 1,000 pink bows and ribbons at businesses and public areas bordering Richards Boulevard in Sacramento’s River District as a powerful visual reminder that breast cancer awareness, education, and screening save lives.

FEAT Carnival

During National Autism Awareness Month, actions speak louder at the fourth annual FEAT Walk & Spring Carnival on Saturday, APRIL 29, 2017 at Maidu Community Park in Roseville. Walkers will raise money to support Families for Early Autism Treatment (FEAT), a nonprofit volunteer-driven organization serving the Northern California autism community since 1993.

FEAT Walk & Spring Carnival

Maidu Community Park

Carnival 10am – noon

http://walk.feat.org/

Sac Synchro Swim

It’s the Sac Synchro Challenge! The girls of the synchro team will take on local male athletes to see who can carry a lounge chair over their heads and across the pool! They must tread water and can’t touch the pool floor! Tina is there to start the race!

Big Day of Giving – May 4, 2017

Midnight to midnight online donation campaign

600 nonprofits participating

Schedule your gift before May 4th or donate all day May 4th

Minimum donation $15

Donate” http://www.bigdayofgiving.org/sacsynchroswimteam

http://www.sacsynchro.com/

Lake Washington Sailing Club

Open House, Lake Washington Sailing Club

Saturday, April 29, 2017 (10:30am – 3:30pm)

2901 Industrial Blvd., West Sacramento, CA

Free Entry

http://www.lwsailing.org/

Kids Ninja Warrior and Healthy Family Fest

Walk, run or ride your bike to the Kids Ninja Warrior and Healthy Family Fest hosted by the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) Parks and Recreation Department.

Kids Ninja Warrior and Healthy Family Fest

Elk Grove Regional Park

April 29, 2017

Kids Ninja Warrior 9am-5pm

Healthy Family Fest 10am-4pm

Organic Gardening Club

Come and browse, enjoy the good buys on a variety of plants! A selection of annuals from seed, bulbs, cactus, climbers, grasses, ground cover, creepers, herbaceous perennials, and house plants are available for sale.

Carmichael Park

5750 Grant Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608

Apr 29, 2017 at 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Free entry

Sac City College’s 100th Anniversary Celebration

Featuring 100 cars from 1916 to present, this event will be the first of its kind for Sacramento. Come check out our collective history through this fabulous parade of cars from the heavyweights of yesteryear to today’s green, fuel-efficient vehicles.

Sacramento City College

Saturday, April 29th (10am-2pm)

Time Capsule Opening- 12 p.m

Free to Public

Free Parking

Learn more

Mega Family Expo

It’s the 4th Annual Mega Family Expo at the Destiny Chuch Event Center – South Sacramento! This is a FREE community event for all ages that includes, vendors, food, entertainment, free prizes and more!

4th Annual Mega Family Expo

5320 Ehrhardt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95823

April 29,2017 (11am-4pm)

J’aime Kidz Boutique Fashion Show

April 29, 2017

12pm (Ages: 5-12)

2:30pm (Ages: 13-16)

http://www.megafamilyexpo.com

Chicken Soup for the Soul

Out of thousands of submission, four people from the Sacramento area had their stories selected for the latest book from, Chicken Soup of the Soul. Plus, they are having a booking signing at the Roseville Galleria, Barnes and Noble this Saturday, April 29th.

Barnes and Noble, Roseville

1256 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678

April 29, 2017 (1pm-3pm)

Brazilian Capoeira and Samba Drum Classes

Brazilian Capoeira is a fun art that combines music, acrobatics, and movement. Brazilian Samba Drums are the heart of the rhythms of Brazil and you can learn! Learn with Brazilian Master Artist-Mestre Caboclinho, a world-renowned Capoeira Master, and Brazilian master drummer.

Kennedy Gallery Art Center

1931 L Street, 20th & L Streets, Sacramento, CA 95811

Apr 29, 2017 at 01:30 pm – 03:00 pm

First class is Free

Ages 7 and up

Learn more

Amador Four Fires

Amador Four Fires Festival is quickly approaching! It’s a chance to celebrate four distinctive wine regions that inspire the Amador winemakers and winegrowers.

Amador Four Fires Festival

May 6, 2017 (11am-4pm)

http://AmadorFourFires.com

Growing Non-Profit Competitive All-Star Gym

This gym in Sacramento looking for ages 3-18 — no skills required. They have free open gyms the next two Thursdays 6-8pm, 5/4 & 5/11 for ages 18 and under. All are welcome.

http://www.dynastyathleticallstars.com/

http://www.facebook.com/SacramentoDynastyAthletics