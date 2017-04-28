Hands Up For Hooters
A local Fair Oaks group of walkers who call their team “Hands Up For Hooters” is the 2nd largest 3-Day Susan G. Komen team in the nation, and have raised $375,000 for breast cancer issues to date! The 3-Day is Nov 17 – 19 in San
Pink the Boulevard
Saturday morning, volunteers will install more than 1,000 pink bows and ribbons at businesses and public areas bordering Richards Boulevard in Sacramento’s River District as a powerful visual reminder that breast cancer awareness, education, and screening save lives.
Today through May 13
Along Richards Blvd.
Sacramento
http://www.riverdistrict.net
FEAT Carnival
During National Autism Awareness Month, actions speak louder at the fourth annual FEAT Walk & Spring Carnival on Saturday, APRIL 29, 2017 at Maidu Community Park in Roseville. Walkers will raise money to support Families for Early Autism Treatment (FEAT), a nonprofit volunteer-driven organization serving the Northern California autism community since 1993.
Maidu Community Park
Carnival 10am – noon
http://walk.feat.org/
Sac Synchro Swim
It’s the Sac Synchro Challenge! The girls of the synchro team will take on local male athletes to see who can carry a lounge chair over their heads and across the pool! They must tread water and can’t touch the pool floor! Tina is there to start the race!
Big Day of Giving – May 4, 2017
Midnight to midnight online donation campaign
600 nonprofits participating
Schedule your gift before May 4th or donate all day May 4th
Minimum donation $15
Donate” http://www.bigdayofgiving.org/sacsynchroswimteam
http://www.sacsynchro.com/
Lake Washington Sailing Club
Saturday, April 29, 2017 (10:30am – 3:30pm)
2901 Industrial Blvd., West Sacramento, CA
Free Entry
http://www.lwsailing.org/
Kids Ninja Warrior and Healthy Family Fest
Walk, run or ride your bike to the Kids Ninja Warrior and Healthy Family Fest hosted by the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) Parks and Recreation Department.
Elk Grove Regional Park
April 29, 2017
Kids Ninja Warrior 9am-5pm
Healthy Family Fest 10am-4pm
Organic Gardening Club
Come and browse, enjoy the good buys on a variety of plants! A selection of annuals from seed, bulbs, cactus, climbers, grasses, ground cover, creepers, herbaceous perennials, and house plants are available for sale.
Carmichael Park
5750 Grant Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608
Apr 29, 2017 at 9:00 am – 1:30 pm
Free entry
Sac City College’s 100th Anniversary Celebration
Featuring 100 cars from 1916 to present, this event will be the first of its kind for Sacramento. Come check out our collective history through this fabulous parade of cars from the heavyweights of yesteryear to today’s green, fuel-efficient vehicles.
Sacramento City College
Saturday, April 29th (10am-2pm)
Time Capsule Opening- 12 p.m
Free to Public
Free Parking
Learn more
Mega Family Expo
It’s the 4th Annual Mega Family Expo at the Destiny Chuch Event Center – South Sacramento! This is a FREE community event for all ages that includes, vendors, food, entertainment, free prizes and more!
5320 Ehrhardt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95823
April 29,2017 (11am-4pm)
J’aime Kidz Boutique Fashion Show
April 29, 2017
12pm (Ages: 5-12)
2:30pm (Ages: 13-16)
http://www.megafamilyexpo.com
Chicken Soup for the Soul
Out of thousands of submission, four people from the Sacramento area had their stories selected for the latest book from, Chicken Soup of the Soul. Plus, they are having a booking signing at the Roseville Galleria, Barnes and Noble this Saturday, April 29th.
Barnes and Noble, Roseville
1256 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678
April 29, 2017 (1pm-3pm)
Brazilian Capoeira and Samba Drum Classes
Brazilian Capoeira is a fun art that combines music, acrobatics, and movement. Brazilian Samba Drums are the heart of the rhythms of Brazil and you can learn! Learn with Brazilian Master Artist-Mestre Caboclinho, a world-renowned Capoeira Master, and Brazilian master drummer.
Kennedy Gallery Art Center
1931 L Street, 20th & L Streets, Sacramento, CA 95811
Apr 29, 2017 at 01:30 pm – 03:00 pm
First class is Free
Ages 7 and up
Learn more
Amador Four Fires
Amador Four Fires Festival is quickly approaching! It’s a chance to celebrate four distinctive wine regions that inspire the Amador winemakers and winegrowers.
May 6, 2017 (11am-4pm)
http://AmadorFourFires.com
Growing Non-Profit Competitive All-Star Gym
This gym in Sacramento looking for ages 3-18 — no skills required. They have free open gyms the next two Thursdays 6-8pm, 5/4 & 5/11 for ages 18 and under. All are welcome.
http://www.dynastyathleticallstars.com/
http://www.facebook.com/SacramentoDynastyAthletics