Dozens Of Dogs Rescued From Hoarder Home In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Dozens of dogs have been rescued from a hoarder home in Stockton, police say.

The scene is along the 9000 block of Ledgewood Avenue. Stockton police say medics were called to the home Friday morning after an elderly woman had some sort of medical issue.

At the scene, medics found that the home was full of animals in an apparent hoarding situation.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but she later passed away. A man who was also living at the home was also transported to the hospital with health issues.

Workers with the City of Stockton Animal Shelter are evaluating the animals, police say.

Animal control says there are more than 50 dogs and at least 10 cats inside the home.

Police say they will work with the man to try and allow him to own a couple of the dogs.

The Animal Protection League will be helping with costs of caring for the rescued animals. Anyone looking to make a donation to help the animals is asked to go to organization’s website.