Daily List: 3 Gorgeous Roses Names for Celebrities

Roses are everywhere right now! Gardens are in bloom all over the place, and we’ll be showing you gorgeous roses coming up next hour. There are lots of roses named for people, and many of them quite famous, so on the Daily List this morning, some of the interesting stories behind those named for celebrities.

Water Tapping

The utilities department of the city of Sacramento sent the one and only all-female water tapping team just qualified for the national championships this summer!!!

what is water tapping? we’ll find out!

cityofsacramento.org

Sactomofo Preview

The weather is going to be perfect this weekend! How should you celebrate spring? How about with 35-plus food trucks in one spot?! Deuce Mason is live at the railyards in Sacramento with an event for food lovers!

SactoMoFo 10: Food Truck Block Party!!

Saturday

11am-7pm

500 Railyards Blvd.

Sacramento

Free & Open to Public

http://www.sactomofo.com

Dr. Travis Stork

Dr. Travis stork from “the doctors” talks with us live about what’s coming up this month on the hit cw show!

The Doctors

Weekdays at 1pm

Right here on CW31

Local NFL Draft Class

Ahkello Witherspoon, Sac native, and Christian Brothers/Sacramento City College grad, is projected to be the second or third round draft pick in the NFL Draft.

http://www.nfl.com/draft/2017/profiles/ahkello-witherspoon?id=2558157

http://www.cubuffs.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=1401

Le Blanc Mobile Salon

Le Blanc is an all-inclusive mobile salon service that drives straight to your door! We’ll check it out!

Le Blanc

Telephone: 916-304-6339

leblancmobilesalon@hotmail.com

http://www.leblancmobilesalon.com

Students Build Electric Car

UC Davis engineering students are at it again! Deuce Mason is on campus to see their latest piece: an electric race car that can go 80 miles per hour!

http://www.frucd.com

http://www.gofundme.com/ucdfr-fe4

Damsel In Defense

Be a Damsel in Defense! A local company (franchise) aims to equip, empower and educate women to protect themselves and their families.

7am:

Audrey Minton

http://www.damselnation.com

8am:

Brenda Hawkins,

9am:

Hangtown Mixed Martial Arts Academy

http://www.hangtownmma.com

facebook.com/hangtownmma

Damsel in Defense

Self-Defense Products for Women

http://www.mydamselpro.net/brendahawkins

Competitive Puzzlers

Scotten Elementary School in Grass Valley

10821 Squirrel Creek Rd

Grass Valley

Thursday, April 27th beginning at 4 p.m.

Shakespeare Meets Burning Man

Shakespeare meets Burning Man in the latest Consumnes River college Production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Today we get a front row seat to the electric show before it opens to the public!

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Tomorrow-may 13

Cosumnes River College

8401 Center Parkway

Sacramento

(916) 691-7344

Tickets Available Online

https://www.crc.losrios.edu/culture/theatre/a-midsummer-night-s-dream

Garlic Month

It might be the end of April but we can’t forget it’s Garlic Month! They may all look the same but are you choosing the best ones at the grocery store? Did you know about the medicinal qualities helping in heart and immune systems with its antioxidant properties?

http://www.raleys.com

Cupcake Pop-Up Anniversary

A local bakery is celebrating 10 years in business! This morning we’re joining Emily’s Catering & Cakes as they get ready to celebrate its 10 year anniversary with a pop-up bakery. The event will take place April 27th-29th from 10 am to 6 pm.

Cupcake Pop-Up Anniversary

Emily’s Catering & Cakes “pop-up” bakery

April 27th-29th 10am-6pm

421 Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley

http://www.emilyscateringandcakes.com

Manly Minute: Worst Things To Eat Before Bed

But because your digestive system is still working its way through what you’ve eaten, your sleep may be disrupted — even if you don’t wake up. “You might feel a little groggy or tired the next day,” he says, “but you may not attribute that to what you ate the night before.” He says a small snack before bed is acceptable. But some foods are more likely to give you problems than others.

Here’s what to reach for, and what to avoid.

Read more