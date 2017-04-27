Daily List: 3 Gorgeous Roses Names for Celebrities
Roses are everywhere right now! Gardens are in bloom all over the place, and we’ll be showing you gorgeous roses coming up next hour. There are lots of roses named for people, and many of them quite famous, so on the Daily List this morning, some of the interesting stories behind those named for celebrities.
Water Tapping
The utilities department of the city of Sacramento sent the one and only all-female water tapping team just qualified for the national championships this summer!!!
what is water tapping? we’ll find out!
cityofsacramento.org
Sactomofo Preview
The weather is going to be perfect this weekend! How should you celebrate spring? How about with 35-plus food trucks in one spot?! Deuce Mason is live at the railyards in Sacramento with an event for food lovers!
SactoMoFo 10: Food Truck Block Party!!
Saturday
11am-7pm
500 Railyards Blvd.
Sacramento
Free & Open to Public
http://www.sactomofo.com
Dr. Travis Stork
Dr. Travis stork from “the doctors” talks with us live about what’s coming up this month on the hit cw show!
The Doctors
Weekdays at 1pm
Right here on CW31
Local NFL Draft Class
Ahkello Witherspoon, Sac native, and Christian Brothers/Sacramento City College grad, is projected to be the second or third round draft pick in the NFL Draft.
http://www.nfl.com/draft/2017/profiles/ahkello-witherspoon?id=2558157
http://www.cubuffs.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=1401
Le Blanc Mobile Salon
Le Blanc is an all-inclusive mobile salon service that drives straight to your door! We’ll check it out!
Le Blanc
Telephone: 916-304-6339
leblancmobilesalon@hotmail.com
http://www.leblancmobilesalon.com
Students Build Electric Car
UC Davis engineering students are at it again! Deuce Mason is on campus to see their latest piece: an electric race car that can go 80 miles per hour!
http://www.frucd.com
http://www.gofundme.com/ucdfr-fe4
Damsel In Defense
Be a Damsel in Defense! A local company (franchise) aims to equip, empower and educate women to protect themselves and their families.
7am:
Audrey Minton
http://www.damselnation.com
8am:
Brenda Hawkins,
http://www.gotstunguns.com
9am:
Hangtown Mixed Martial Arts Academy
http://www.hangtownmma.com
facebook.com/hangtownmma
Damsel in Defense
Self-Defense Products for Women
http://www.mydamselpro.net/brendahawkins
http://www.gotstunguns.com
http://www.damselnation.com
http://www.hangtownmma.com
Competitive Puzzlers
Scotten Elementary School in Grass Valley
10821 Squirrel Creek Rd
Grass Valley
Thursday, April 27th beginning at 4 p.m.
Shakespeare Meets Burning Man
Shakespeare meets Burning Man in the latest Consumnes River college Production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Today we get a front row seat to the electric show before it opens to the public!
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Tomorrow-may 13
Cosumnes River College
8401 Center Parkway
Sacramento
(916) 691-7344
Tickets Available Online
https://www.crc.losrios.edu/culture/theatre/a-midsummer-night-s-dream
Garlic Month
It might be the end of April but we can’t forget it’s Garlic Month! They may all look the same but are you choosing the best ones at the grocery store? Did you know about the medicinal qualities helping in heart and immune systems with its antioxidant properties?
http://www.raleys.com
Cupcake Pop-Up Anniversary
A local bakery is celebrating 10 years in business! This morning we’re joining Emily’s Catering & Cakes as they get ready to celebrate its 10 year anniversary with a pop-up bakery. The event will take place April 27th-29th from 10 am to 6 pm.
Cupcake Pop-Up Anniversary
Emily’s Catering & Cakes “pop-up” bakery
April 27th-29th 10am-6pm
421 Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley
http://www.emilyscateringandcakes.com
Manly Minute: Worst Things To Eat Before Bed
But because your digestive system is still working its way through what you’ve eaten, your sleep may be disrupted — even if you don’t wake up. “You might feel a little groggy or tired the next day,” he says, “but you may not attribute that to what you ate the night before.” He says a small snack before bed is acceptable. But some foods are more likely to give you problems than others.
Here’s what to reach for, and what to avoid.
