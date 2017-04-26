Nordstrom Dragged Through The Mud On Social Media For $425 Dirty Jeans

NEW YORK (AP) — Department store Nordstrom is getting dragged through the mud on social media for selling a pair of dirty-looking jeans for $425.

Nordstrom’s website says the jeans have a “caked-on muddy coating” to embody “rugged, Americana workwear.” A matching mud denim jacket goes for the same price.

Some social media users criticized Nordstrom for selling high-priced jeans that they say mocked blue-collar workers.

Mike Rowe, who hosted the TV show “Dirty Jobs,” said in a Facebook post that the jeans were an example of the country’s “war on work” and called them “a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic.”

Proof the war on #work conts #jeans look like theyve been worn by 1 w/a #dirtyjob made for ppl who don't @Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/ii8k2SOMHi — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) April 24, 2017

Representatives at Nordstrom Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Efforts to reach PRPS, which makes the jeans and jacket, were unsuccessful.