Berkeley Police Plan To Be ‘Highly Visible’ Thursday Despite Coulter’s Cancellation

BERKELEY (AP) – Police at UC Berkeley say they are preparing to deploy a “highly visible” presence of officers on campus, despite the cancellation of Ann Coulter’s speech on Thursday.

I’m so sorry Berkeley canceled my speech. I’m so sorry YAF acquiesced in the cancelation. And I'm so sorry for free speech crushed by thugs. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 26, 2017

Capt. Alex Yao of the University of California Police Department says authorities have received intelligence that protest groups could turn up throughout the day and into the night.

He said Wednesday that police would have a “very, very low tolerance for any violence.”

He also said that Berkeley campus police have briefed local and state police departments on their concerns of violence and to let them know they might be called on for assistance.

Berkeley’s reputation as one of the country’s most liberal universities, in one of America’s most liberal cities, has made it a flashpoint for the nation’s political divisions in the era of Donald Trump.