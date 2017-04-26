Ann Coulter Backs Out of Speech At Berkeley Amid Safety Concerns

BERKELEY (CBS) — Well, it’s off again. The on-again, off-again Berkeley speech by conservative pundit Ann Coulter is once again on hold.

According to the New York Times, Coulter believes she is putting her safety in jeopardy by going ahead with the speech tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday on Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza.

Coulter then told the Fox News Channel that she is backing out due to safety concerns.

Berkeley has been the scene of two violent clashes between alt right and anti-fascist proponents in the last three months. There have been numerous arrests, thousands of dollars in property damage and injuries.

In a message to the Times, Coulter called it — “a sad day for free speech.”