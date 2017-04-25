Daily List: 3 Dumb Ways You’re Wasting Money Without Realizing It

We hate the thought of wasting money – but you may be doing it unintentionally! On the Daily List this morning, three ways you’re wasting money without realizing it!

Read more

Check This Out: Joyn

We all know that you can never have enough handbags! With the seasons changing, it’s time you put your black purse down and bring out a new brighter and lighter-colored bag to match those spring and summer outfits.

https://www.joynindia.com/

Battling The Spring Blues

Are you suffering from a spring hangover? We’re not talking about the drag-your-feet feeling after coming back from spring break. Instead, we’re talking about stress, spring allergies, and fatigue! Award-winning holistic pharmacist Sherry Torkos shows how to naturally battle those spring blues!

http://www.sherrytorkos.com

Barnes & Noble Kitchen

Where in the Sacramento area can you enjoy a delicious meal, a local brew, and a book? That would be at the new Barnes & Noble Kitchen at the Palladio at Broadstone Shopping Center.

Sunday-Thursday: 9am-10pm

Friday & Saturday: 9am-11pm

Restaurant number: 916-984-4407

http://www.barnesandnoblekitchen.com

https://www.facebook.com/BNFolsomCA

https://www.instagram.com/bnfolsomca

Jewelry That Gives Back

What mom doesn’t want a little bling for Mother’s Day? Now you can give the special woman in your life a unique piece of jewelry that actually helps others.

Snowline Hospice Thrift Store

Open Daily

3300 Coach Lane

Cameron Park

(530) 676-8708

http://www.snowlinehospice.org/

Zuda Yoga Fundraiser

Yoga teachers in training are giving back to the community with a refugee program. They’re giving refugees who come to the area a cleaning kit complete with things they will need to make their home more comfortable.

Sacramento Welcome Warriors

Yoga Class at Zuda Yoga

April 30

http://www.facebook.com/sacwelcomewarriors/g

Nerds on Call: Crowdfunding Scams

Do you know how to spot GoFundMe Scams? Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here with tips for spotting scams that prey on your generosity. And here’s nothing we touch as frequently but clean as seldom as our phones, keyboards, and gadgets. It’s time to Spring Clean your tech! Ryan shows us the best ways to do this.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Hammer Time, Coach Carter!

It’s hammer time on the gridiron! San Jose State football coach Alonzo Carter is a real-life former dancer for MC Hammer with quite the life story to tell! We’ll chat, we’ll laugh, and we’ll typewriter our way into the morning!

San Jose State Spartan Football’s Website

Newcastle Pizzeria

Newcastle Pizzeria returned recently from Las Vegas and placed 2nd in the International pizza competition! Tina is there to find out which pizza won and give Newcastle some love.

Newcastle Pizzeria

505 Main St.

Newcastle

916.672.6263

Paradise in the Vineyard

‘Tis the season to enjoy the outdoors! That’s why a local winery wants to invite everyone to enjoy its picnic areas and beautiful scenery while trying some great food and delicious wine.

11 AM to 5 PM Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th

120 Jacquier Court

Placerville

http://www.fentonherriott.com

Affording Community College

Community College is a great way to start earning your 4-or 2-year degree and they have a new campaign to show how you can afford college. There is also a lip sync for college cash challenge we are finding out about. We are in a math class this morning to talk to students and see if they want to lip sync.

$5,000 scholarship sweepstakes

April 24 – May 28, 2017

http://icanaffordcollege.com

http://facebook.com/icanaffordcollege

http://instagram.com/icanaffordcollege

Hairwars

Hairwars is back! The annual show features salons, stylists and beauty students who create unique hair looks and showcase their talents. All proceeds to this event will go to Hartsong Rescue and Norcal Bully Breed Rescue. There is food, entertainment, drinks and silent auction. Good Day is live to get the contestants ready for the competition with a little friendly morning challenge.

April 28th

Doors open @ 6:00pm

Show starts @7:00pm

http://hairwarsroseville.wixsite.com/annualevent

Instagram @hairwarsroseville

Elk Grove Adult Communications

Elk Grove has an adult communication program where adults with disabilities can come, learn skills and socialize. They are having a big fundraiser and we are there this morning as they in class and finding out about why they need the money to continue this great program.

Tri-Tip Dinner

Benefitting EG Adult Community Training

April 28

Wackford Center

http://egact.org

American Sign Language Idol

Del Oro High School will be presenting an “American Sign Language Idol” show where the ASL students perform songs in ASL and there are Deaf judges.

American Sign Language Idol

Saturday, April 29

7pm-9pm

DEL ORO HIGH SCHOOL

3301 Taylor Rd, Loomis

https://sites.google.com/a/puhsd.k12.ca.us/del-oro/

Manly Minute: 5 Tips For Little League Parents

Identifying the winning and losing teams comes with keeping score, and parents can easily lose sight of the important steps to success that make that finish possible.

Read more

Love, Olivia

An unlikely partnership between an engine and vehicle emissions certification consulting firm and a social non-profit has resulted in an annual golf tournament that supports special-needs children and their families.

Eco Inc & Love Olivia Golf Tournament

Whitney Oaks Golf Course

2305 Clubhouse Dr.

Rocklin

Saturday

Registration: 11:30am

Shotgun Start: 1:30pm

Dinner: Following golf 6 pm