Daily List: 3 Dumb Ways You’re Wasting Money Without Realizing It
We hate the thought of wasting money – but you may be doing it unintentionally! On the Daily List this morning, three ways you’re wasting money without realizing it!
Read more
Check This Out: Joyn
We all know that you can never have enough handbags! With the seasons changing, it’s time you put your black purse down and bring out a new brighter and lighter-colored bag to match those spring and summer outfits.
https://www.joynindia.com/
Battling The Spring Blues
Are you suffering from a spring hangover? We’re not talking about the drag-your-feet feeling after coming back from spring break. Instead, we’re talking about stress, spring allergies, and fatigue! Award-winning holistic pharmacist Sherry Torkos shows how to naturally battle those spring blues!
http://www.sherrytorkos.com
Barnes & Noble Kitchen
Where in the Sacramento area can you enjoy a delicious meal, a local brew, and a book? That would be at the new Barnes & Noble Kitchen at the Palladio at Broadstone Shopping Center.
Sunday-Thursday: 9am-10pm
Friday & Saturday: 9am-11pm
Restaurant number: 916-984-4407
http://www.barnesandnoblekitchen.com
https://www.facebook.com/BNFolsomCA
https://www.instagram.com/bnfolsomca
Jewelry That Gives Back
What mom doesn’t want a little bling for Mother’s Day? Now you can give the special woman in your life a unique piece of jewelry that actually helps others.
Snowline Hospice Thrift Store
Open Daily
3300 Coach Lane
Cameron Park
(530) 676-8708
http://www.snowlinehospice.org/
Zuda Yoga Fundraiser
Yoga teachers in training are giving back to the community with a refugee program. They’re giving refugees who come to the area a cleaning kit complete with things they will need to make their home more comfortable.
Sacramento Welcome Warriors
Yoga Class at Zuda Yoga
April 30
http://www.facebook.com/sacwelcomewarriors/g
Nerds on Call: Crowdfunding Scams
Do you know how to spot GoFundMe Scams? Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here with tips for spotting scams that prey on your generosity. And here’s nothing we touch as frequently but clean as seldom as our phones, keyboards, and gadgets. It’s time to Spring Clean your tech! Ryan shows us the best ways to do this.
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95821
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Hammer Time, Coach Carter!
It’s hammer time on the gridiron! San Jose State football coach Alonzo Carter is a real-life former dancer for MC Hammer with quite the life story to tell! We’ll chat, we’ll laugh, and we’ll typewriter our way into the morning!
San Jose State Spartan Football’s Website
Newcastle Pizzeria
Newcastle Pizzeria returned recently from Las Vegas and placed 2nd in the International pizza competition! Tina is there to find out which pizza won and give Newcastle some love.
Newcastle Pizzeria
505 Main St.
Newcastle
916.672.6263
Paradise in the Vineyard
‘Tis the season to enjoy the outdoors! That’s why a local winery wants to invite everyone to enjoy its picnic areas and beautiful scenery while trying some great food and delicious wine.
11 AM to 5 PM Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th
120 Jacquier Court
Placerville
http://www.fentonherriott.com
Affording Community College
Community College is a great way to start earning your 4-or 2-year degree and they have a new campaign to show how you can afford college. There is also a lip sync for college cash challenge we are finding out about. We are in a math class this morning to talk to students and see if they want to lip sync.
$5,000 scholarship sweepstakes
April 24 – May 28, 2017
http://icanaffordcollege.com
http://facebook.com/icanaffordcollege
http://instagram.com/icanaffordcollege
Hairwars
Hairwars is back! The annual show features salons, stylists and beauty students who create unique hair looks and showcase their talents. All proceeds to this event will go to Hartsong Rescue and Norcal Bully Breed Rescue. There is food, entertainment, drinks and silent auction. Good Day is live to get the contestants ready for the competition with a little friendly morning challenge.
April 28th
Doors open @ 6:00pm
Show starts @7:00pm
http://hairwarsroseville.wixsite.com/annualevent
Instagram @hairwarsroseville
Elk Grove Adult Communications
Elk Grove has an adult communication program where adults with disabilities can come, learn skills and socialize. They are having a big fundraiser and we are there this morning as they in class and finding out about why they need the money to continue this great program.
Tri-Tip Dinner
Benefitting EG Adult Community Training
April 28
Wackford Center
http://egact.org
American Sign Language Idol
Del Oro High School will be presenting an “American Sign Language Idol” show where the ASL students perform songs in ASL and there are Deaf judges.
American Sign Language Idol
Saturday, April 29
7pm-9pm
DEL ORO HIGH SCHOOL
3301 Taylor Rd, Loomis
https://sites.google.com/a/puhsd.k12.ca.us/del-oro/
Manly Minute: 5 Tips For Little League Parents
Identifying the winning and losing teams comes with keeping score, and parents can easily lose sight of the important steps to success that make that finish possible.
Read more
Love, Olivia
An unlikely partnership between an engine and vehicle emissions certification consulting firm and a social non-profit has resulted in an annual golf tournament that supports special-needs children and their families.
Eco Inc & Love Olivia Golf Tournament
Whitney Oaks Golf Course
2305 Clubhouse Dr.
Rocklin
Saturday
Registration: 11:30am
Shotgun Start: 1:30pm
Dinner: Following golf 6 pm