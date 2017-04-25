Father Of Missing 5-year-old California Boy Released

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was released from jail Tuesday, days after he was found unconscious at a California park and arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was released from the Los Angeles County jail after investigators decided not to present a case to the district attorney’s office, sheriff’s officials said.

They say the case is still under investigation and declined to provide further details.

Authorities have been searching for Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found unconscious Saturday at the South Pasadena park.

Investigators don’t know why the man was unconscious but have said there is no evidence he was attacked.

Andressian and his family are “emotionally reeling” as investigators continue their search to find the boy and are hoping for his safe return, the father’s attorney, Rebecca Lizarraga, said in a statement.

“Aramazd, his family and counsel are fully cooperating with the police in their efforts to locate little Ara,” Lizarraga said.

Investigators have said the boy was last seen on April 18 during a video chat with his mother but they have so far been unable to identify precisely when he went missing.

The boy’s mother was scheduled to have another video chat with her son on April 20, but that never happened, South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller said.

Police began investigating after the mother reported that her estranged husband failed to drop the boy off at a pre-arranged meeting place Saturday. The parents are divorcing and share custody.

The father’s car was spotted early Friday in Orange County and investigators believe he drove to Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County — about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles —and spent the day there.

Homicide detectives and police divers began searching the lake Tuesday but later found surveillance video that showed the father had been there without his son.