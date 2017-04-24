Hit-And-Run Driver Leaves Behind Pinned Passenger

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash in south Sacramento Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a car crashing into a pole on Bradshaw and Florin roads on Monday morning at 4:23 a.m.

The driver fled the scene left a passenger pinned inside of the vehicle, according to the CHP.

Firefighters began using the Jaws of Life and other tools to extricate the passenger who was subsequently taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to CHP, it is not confirmed if alcohol was a factor, but several beer cans were located inside of the vehicle.