Deputies: Man Accused Of Stealing Neighbor’s Lingerie Returned It With Handwritten Note

April 24, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: isitro sanchez, underwear

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Panhandle man has been arrested after authorities say he broke into a woman’s home and car to leave underwear he wanted her to wear.

The victim told Bay County Sheriff’s officials she found the underwear along with hand written notes. She said the underwear had been stolen from her home.

Last week, the victim’s boyfriend heard someone enter the home and, according to an arrest report, saw her neighbor, 58-year-old Isitro Sanches, in the kitchen.

Authorities said they searched Sanches’ room and found items belonging to the victim and a large quantity of underwear.

The Panama City News Herald (https://tinyurl.com/mja8gb9) reports Sanches was charged Wednesday with stalking, three counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live