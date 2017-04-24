Authorities Investigate Murder-Suicide At Rio Dell Caltrans Facility

RIO DELL (CBS13) – We’re learning new details about a Caltrans supervisor murdered at work by an employee who then turned the gun on himself.

California Highway Patrol says it happened at a Caltrans facility in Rio Dell. Investigators say Caltrans employee Terry Allen Hayse killed himself after first killing his supervisor, Annette Brooks.

Brooks was a 36-year veteran at Caltrans and worked as a structural steel painter supervisor. She was also president of a decorative painting club; a friend says she was planning a retreat for the group this weekend.

“We’re all devastated at the loss,” Karen Wagner said.

Wagner says Brooks hadn’t told her about any problems at work, and remembers her friend as full of life.

“She was energetic and she was ready to go,” Wagner said. “She figured we could do anything.”

Sheriff’s deputies say the murder-suicide escalated from a work-related issue. The employee retrieved a handgun and fired several rounds at the supervisor, killing her, before turning the handgun on himself. Caltrans’ director released a statement reading:

“News of this tragedy shocks and saddens everyone at Caltrans. Our thoughts naturally are with the families. The exact details are under investigation, and Caltrans is cooperating with law enforcement.”

Governor Jerry Brown released a statement about the shooting as well:

“The tragic death of this dedicated public servant is a shock to the entire Caltrans family. Anne and I send our deepest sympathies to Annette’s family, friends and her colleagues during this difficult time.”

According to the Governor’s office, Annette Brooks is the 187th Caltrans employee to lose her life on the job, and, in honor of Brooks, the flags at the Capitol will be flown at half-staff.