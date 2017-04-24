Reward For Info In Yuba College Student’s Disappearance Increases To $50K

YUBA CITY (CBS13) –The reward for information on Alycia Yeoman’s whereabouts has increased, her family announced over the weekend.

It’s been nearly a month since the 20-year-old Yuba College student went missing. The Gridley resident was last seen leaving a home on Romero Street in Yuba City on March 30.

Her truck and cell phone were found in an orchard in live oak several days after.

On Sunday, her family announced via a Facebook post that the reward for information on finding Yeoman has increased to $50,000.

“We’re still completely devastated, and our family is broken because of this,” said Yeoman’s father in a phone interview.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of support. They’re asking for the public’s help with any photos or videos or information that may help in bringing Yeoman home.