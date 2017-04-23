Rick’s Dessert Diner
It’s National Cherry Cheesecake day! What better way to celebrate than to head to one of Sacramento’s most beloved spots for desserts and treats.
Rick’s Dessert Diner
2401 J Street, Sacramento
(916) 444-0969
Muscular Dystrophy Association Muscle Walk
The Muscular Dystrophy Association Muscle Walk helps Bring Strength to Life to kids and adults in our community with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Learn more
Project Pet at Pinot’s Palette
Find out how to paint your pet.
Learn more
Garden Faire and Plant Sale
Browse a two-acre garden store, chat with local plant growers and artisans, and take advantage of fabulous deals on wonderful items for your garden.
Spring Garden Faire & Plant Sale
The Secret Garden
8450 W. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758
April 23, 2017 (10:00 am – 05:00 pm)
http://www.secretgarden-online.com
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/garden-faire-plant-sale/
Gear Up for Bike Month
Ride your bike down to OneSpeed’s parking lot to learn tips and tricks on how to tune things up and be ready to cycle your way through May. We’ll have raffle prizes and May is Bike Month swag! Donations will benefit the American River Parkway Foundation.
OneSpeed
4818 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819
April 23, 2017 at 11:00 am – 02:00 pm
Free
Donations will benefit the American River Parkway Foundation
WEBSITE:
http://www.arpf.org/
Facebook – @ARParkway
Instagram/Twitter – @arpfsac
Edible Pedal –
http://www.ediblepedal.com/
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Edible-Pedal-Delivery-Service-156015744421421/
Instagram/Twitter – @EdiblePedal
Kinetic Cycles –
https://www.kineticcycles.com/
Facebook/Twitter: @KineticCycles
Instagram – @kinetic_cycles
Sacramento Earth Day
You’re invited to Sacramento Earth Day! This year the theme is Environmental and Climate Literacy. Around 150 organizations and businesses will be exhibiting a vast array of practical information, goods, and services that cultivate a healthier and more sustainable way of living.
Southside Park
2115 6th Street, Sacramento
Apr 23, 2017 at 11:00 am – 04:00 pm
FREE Entry
http://www.ecosacramento.net/about-us/our-work/events/sacearthday/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-earth-day-3/
Western Clothes For Stagecoach Festival
Next weekend is Stagecoach, which is the unofficial start of summer country music concerts! We’re sending out resident Cowboy to Handley’s Western Wear to learn a thing or two about picking out the perfect boots and what other products/clothes that will be perfect for the upcoming festival!
Handley’s Western Wear
314 E Bidwell St
Folsom, California
(916) 983-2668
https://www.facebook.com/Handleys-Western-Wear-146966292066779/
Mather Vernal Pool Flower Walk
Join Sacramento Splash for a 2-hour tour of the Mather Field vernal pools! As the spring sun warms the earth and the pools evaporate, the wet phase gives rise to the flower phase.
Vernal Pool Flower Walk
Sunday, May 23, 10 AM & 1 PM
Join The Waitlist: sacsplash.org
http://www.sacsplash.org/vernal-pool-public-tours
https://www.facebook.com/pg/sacsplash/about/?ref=page_internal
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vernal-pool-flower-walks-2017-tickets-30562068971
Antiques, Bubbles, and Brunch
Hosted by the Carmichael Parks Foundation, this year’s event will bring the community together to ensure “No Child Gets Turned Away” by raising funds for youth scholarships and park beautification projects.
Antiques, Bubbles, and Brunch
La Sierra Community Center
5325 Engle Road, Carmichael, CA 95608
Sun, April 23, 2017
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM PDT
Tickets Range: $10-$100
http://carmichaelparksfoundation.org/antiques-bubbles-and-brunch/
Child Abduction Workshop
Parents, this is the best 2 hours you will spend learning how to keep your child safe! Plus, children 10 and under will learn to understand a predator, develop situational awareness and what to do if approached by a stranger. Plus, each child will get a fingerprint kit in case they get lost or separated.
Child Abduction Workshop
8200 Sierra college Blvd Ste D
Roseville
Sunday, April 23rd from 1-3pm
$60 for Parents and 1 Child
$20 Each Additional Child.
http://www.TrainAtTheStudio.com
The Party Princesses
April 23rd marks the first day of National Princess Week! What better way to kick-off the occasion than with our favorite princesses. The Party Princesses join us in the studio with how you can have a fairytale party at your house!
http://thepartyprincesses.org
@thepartyprincesses
https://www.facebook.com/pg/thepartyprincesses/about/?ref=page_internal
National Picnic Day: Corti Brothers
It’s National Picnic Day! We’re calling on the experts at Corti Brothers to share what items make the perfect picnic basket.
Corti Brothers
5810 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento
Sunday: 10 AM – 6 PM
Mon-Sat: 9 AM – 7 PM
https://cortibrothers.com/