Rick’s Dessert Diner

It’s National Cherry Cheesecake day! What better way to celebrate than to head to one of Sacramento’s most beloved spots for desserts and treats.

2401 J Street, Sacramento

(916) 444-0969

Muscular Dystrophy Association Muscle Walk

The Muscular Dystrophy Association Muscle Walk helps Bring Strength to Life to kids and adults in our community with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Project Pet at Pinot’s Palette

Find out how to paint your pet.

Garden Faire and Plant Sale

Browse a two-acre garden store, chat with local plant growers and artisans, and take advantage of fabulous deals on wonderful items for your garden.

The Secret Garden

8450 W. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758

April 23, 2017 (10:00 am – 05:00 pm)

http://www.secretgarden-online.com

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/garden-faire-plant-sale/

Gear Up for Bike Month

Ride your bike down to OneSpeed’s parking lot to learn tips and tricks on how to tune things up and be ready to cycle your way through May. We’ll have raffle prizes and May is Bike Month swag! Donations will benefit the American River Parkway Foundation.

OneSpeed

4818 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819

April 23, 2017 at 11:00 am – 02:00 pm

Free

Donations will benefit the American River Parkway Foundation

WEBSITE:

http://www.arpf.org/

Facebook – @ARParkway

Instagram/Twitter – @arpfsac

Edible Pedal –

http://www.ediblepedal.com/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Edible-Pedal-Delivery-Service-156015744421421/

Instagram/Twitter – @EdiblePedal

Kinetic Cycles –

https://www.kineticcycles.com/

Facebook/Twitter: @KineticCycles

Instagram – @kinetic_cycles

Sacramento Earth Day

You’re invited to Sacramento Earth Day! This year the theme is Environmental and Climate Literacy. Around 150 organizations and businesses will be exhibiting a vast array of practical information, goods, and services that cultivate a healthier and more sustainable way of living.

Southside Park

2115 6th Street, Sacramento

Apr 23, 2017 at 11:00 am – 04:00 pm

FREE Entry

http://www.ecosacramento.net/about-us/our-work/events/sacearthday/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-earth-day-3/

Western Clothes For Stagecoach Festival

Next weekend is Stagecoach, which is the unofficial start of summer country music concerts! We’re sending out resident Cowboy to Handley’s Western Wear to learn a thing or two about picking out the perfect boots and what other products/clothes that will be perfect for the upcoming festival!

Handley’s Western Wear

314 E Bidwell St

Folsom, California

(916) 983-2668

https://www.facebook.com/Handleys-Western-Wear-146966292066779/

Mather Vernal Pool Flower Walk

Join Sacramento Splash for a 2-hour tour of the Mather Field vernal pools! As the spring sun warms the earth and the pools evaporate, the wet phase gives rise to the flower phase.

Sunday, May 23, 10 AM & 1 PM

Join The Waitlist: sacsplash.org

http://www.sacsplash.org/vernal-pool-public-tours

https://www.facebook.com/pg/sacsplash/about/?ref=page_internal

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vernal-pool-flower-walks-2017-tickets-30562068971

Antiques, Bubbles, and Brunch

Hosted by the Carmichael Parks Foundation, this year’s event will bring the community together to ensure “No Child Gets Turned Away” by raising funds for youth scholarships and park beautification projects.

La Sierra Community Center

5325 Engle Road, Carmichael, CA 95608

Sun, April 23, 2017

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM PDT

Tickets Range: $10-$100

http://carmichaelparksfoundation.org/antiques-bubbles-and-brunch/

Child Abduction Workshop

Parents, this is the best 2 hours you will spend learning how to keep your child safe! Plus, children 10 and under will learn to understand a predator, develop situational awareness and what to do if approached by a stranger. Plus, each child will get a fingerprint kit in case they get lost or separated.

8200 Sierra college Blvd Ste D

Roseville

Sunday, April 23rd from 1-3pm

$60 for Parents and 1 Child

$20 Each Additional Child.

http://www.TrainAtTheStudio.com

The Party Princesses

April 23rd marks the first day of National Princess Week! What better way to kick-off the occasion than with our favorite princesses. The Party Princesses join us in the studio with how you can have a fairytale party at your house!

http://thepartyprincesses.org

@thepartyprincesses

https://www.facebook.com/pg/thepartyprincesses/about/?ref=page_internal

National Picnic Day: Corti Brothers

It’s National Picnic Day! We’re calling on the experts at Corti Brothers to share what items make the perfect picnic basket.

Corti Brothers

5810 Folsom Blvd.

Sacramento

Sunday: 10 AM – 6 PM

Mon-Sat: 9 AM – 7 PM

https://cortibrothers.com/