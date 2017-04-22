Jelly Belly Factory & Debut Of New Line
Today is National Jelly Bean Day! So we headed to the Jelly Belly Factory. They have some brand-new products to try out! The Jelly Belly factory is debuting their “Mixed Emotions” line.
Free Factory Tour & Sample, Today!
1 Jelly Belly Ln., Fairfield
Sweat Heroes Bootcamp
Sweat Heroes Bootcamp is hosting a 5K bootcamp-style race this Saturday! All proceeds raised will go towards the Youth Fitness Bootcamp program, Little Heroes.
Registration at 8am
Race Starts: 9am
Price: $35
Picnic Day 2017
Get out your calendar and mark April 22nd, 2017 for #PicnicDay103! With over 200 exhibits and marquee events such as the Doxie Derby and the Chemistry Magic Show, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Equine’s 4th Annual Boots and Bling
All About Equine Animal Rescue, Inc. (AAE) is holding its fourth annual Boots and Bling fundraising event on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The public is invited to participate in event festivities, which include a BBQ dinner, live/silent auctions, A & A Music Entertainment featuring Anthony Avery, and dancing.
Tickets are $30.00 per person
Sponsorships, including tables, are still available.
Taste of Elk Grove
If you love food, wine, craft beer, and live music, you don’t want to miss the Taste of Elk Grove! The best restaurants in Elk Grove will be there offering samples of their menu.
Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation
9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove, CA 95758
Tickets Range: $45-$60
Sharif Jewelers Mother’s Day Surprise Giveaway
Sharif Jewelers is excited to announce its Mother’s Day Surprise Giveaway!
Comedy Blake
TREATMENT
Opens April 23, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Runs Through Sunday, June 4, 2017
Play Times:
Tuesday – 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday- 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Thursday & Friday – 8 p.m.
Saturday – 5 p.m. & 9 p.m.
Sunday – 2 p.m.