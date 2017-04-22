Jelly Belly Factory & Debut Of New Line

Today is National Jelly Bean Day! So we headed to the Jelly Belly Factory. They have some brand-new products to try out! The Jelly Belly factory is debuting their “Mixed Emotions” line.

National Jelly Bean Day!

Free Factory Tour & Sample, Today!

1 Jelly Belly Ln., Fairfield

https://www.jellybelly.com/california-factory

Sweat Heroes Bootcamp

Sweat Heroes Bootcamp is hosting a 5K bootcamp-style race this Saturday! All proceeds raised will go towards the Youth Fitness Bootcamp program, Little Heroes.

Sweat Heroes Bootcamp Race

Registration at 8am

Race Starts: 9am

Price: $35

http://www.sweatheroes.com

Picnic Day 2017

Get out your calendar and mark April 22nd, 2017 for #PicnicDay103! With over 200 exhibits and marquee events such as the Doxie Derby and the Chemistry Magic Show, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

https://picnicday.ucdavis.edu/calendar/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1616992761954829/

Equine’s 4th Annual Boots and Bling

All About Equine Animal Rescue, Inc. (AAE) is holding its fourth annual Boots and Bling fundraising event on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The public is invited to participate in event festivities, which include a BBQ dinner, live/silent auctions, A & A Music Entertainment featuring Anthony Avery, and dancing.

Tickets are $30.00 per person

Sponsorships, including tables, are still available.

http://www.allaboutequine.org/events

Taste of Elk Grove

If you love food, wine, craft beer, and live music, you don’t want to miss the Taste of Elk Grove! The best restaurants in Elk Grove will be there offering samples of their menu.

Taste of Elk Grove 2017

Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation

9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Tickets Range: $45-$60

Buy tickets

Sharif Jewelers Mother’s Day Surprise Giveaway

Sharif Jewelers is excited to announce its Mother’s Day Surprise Giveaway!

http://www.sharifjewelers.com/

Comedy Blake

TREATMENT

Opens April 23, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Runs Through Sunday, June 4, 2017

Play Times:

Tuesday – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday- 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Thursday & Friday – 8 p.m.

Saturday – 5 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Sunday – 2 p.m.