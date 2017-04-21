Three-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Sacramento Found Safe

UPDATE: Police say the girl has been found safe.

**************she has been located and is safe, we thank you for your assistance ********#sacpd @sacsheriff https://t.co/nuboSKPtb1 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 21, 2017

Previous story below:

Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

The girl was lasts seen in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. today, according to a statement from police. They say she walked away from her residence

She is hearing impaired and was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt. She is described as being of mixed race, 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

If you see the girl, please call 911.