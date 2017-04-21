Three-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Sacramento Found Safe

UPDATE: Police say the girl has been found safe.
Previous story below:
Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
The girl was lasts seen in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. today, according to a statement from police. They say she walked away from her residence
She is hearing impaired and was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt. She is described as being of mixed race, 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
If you see the girl, please call 911.
