Police: Love Triangle Allegedly Spurred Couple To Plot Baby’s Death

SAN LEANDRO (CBS) — A man and woman from Antioch have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and attempted murder for a shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in San Leandro on Monday in which an 11-month-old baby boy was allegedly targeted because of an apparent love triangle, police said Thursday.

Lt. Isaac Benabou said the alleged attack on the infant inside the McDonald’s at 1287 Washington Ave. at the downtown San Leandro Plaza at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday is “very disturbing.”

Benabou said he’s been a police officer for many years and, “I’ve never before investigated a case where the intended murder victim was an infant.”

Benabou said suspects Adanna Ibe and Marcel Brooks were both arrested on Tuesday morning and are expected to be formally charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and arraigned in Alameda County Superior Court in Hayward later Thursday.

He didn’t provide the exact ages for the two suspects but said Adanna is about 27 and Brooks is about 29.

Adanna was arrested at a Sacramento motel the morning after the shooting, investigators say.

Benabou said the 11-month-old boy was with his mother at a booth at the McDonald’s when Ibe allegedly walked up to within one foot of them and fired a single shot at the boy but missed.

No one was injured in the shooting and Ibe then fled in a vehicle, according to Benabou.

