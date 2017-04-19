Volunteer Day

It’s volunteer recognition day! We’ve enlisted one of our own to local organizations looking to boost their volunteer numbers! We’ll visit different places around the valley all morning!!

http://bloodsource.org

http://www.happytails.org

http://www.gosalarmy.org

http://www.facebook.com/deloro

http://www.twitter.com/SalArmySacto



ARC Earth Day Festival

Sacramento American River College (ARC) Earth Day Festival 2017 Wednesday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American River College. This year’s theme is recycling.

http://green.arc.losrios.edu

http://www.calrecycle.ca.gov/PublicEd/EarthDay/#Sacramento

“The Bodyguard” the Musical

Based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical “The Bodyguard” comes to Sacramento.

The Bodyguard

Shows Through Sunday, April 23

Community Center Theater

1301 L Street, Sacramento

Tickets & Info: (916) 557-1999

http://www.californiamusicaltheatre.com/events/bodyguard/

Solar-Powered Cars

High school students race model cars powered by the sun! We’re live for SMUD’s 13th annual Solar Car Races at Cosumnes River College.

http://www.smud.org

Twitter: @smudupdates

Facebook and Instagram: @mysmud

When Doves Cry

Sometimes it snows in April. As we near the anniversary of Prince’s death (April 21), we pay tribute to the music legend with a morning of his music!

When Doves Cry

Saturday, April 21

9PM

Starlite Lounge

1517 21st Street

Sacramento

https://www.whendovescrytribute.com/

Preschool Eco Fashion Show

Local preschoolers are walking the runway, all in an effort to save Mother Earth.

The Goddard School

916-936-0377

http://www.goddardschool.com