Volunteer Day
It’s volunteer recognition day! We’ve enlisted one of our own to local organizations looking to boost their volunteer numbers! We’ll visit different places around the valley all morning!!
http://bloodsource.org
http://www.happytails.org
http://www.gosalarmy.org
http://www.facebook.com/deloro
http://www.twitter.com/SalArmySacto
ARC Earth Day Festival
Sacramento American River College (ARC) Earth Day Festival 2017 Wednesday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American River College. This year’s theme is recycling.
http://green.arc.losrios.edu
http://www.calrecycle.ca.gov/PublicEd/EarthDay/#Sacramento
“The Bodyguard” the Musical
Based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical “The Bodyguard” comes to Sacramento.
Shows Through Sunday, April 23
Community Center Theater
1301 L Street, Sacramento
Tickets & Info: (916) 557-1999
http://www.californiamusicaltheatre.com/events/bodyguard/
Solar-Powered Cars
High school students race model cars powered by the sun! We’re live for SMUD’s 13th annual Solar Car Races at Cosumnes River College.
http://www.smud.org
Twitter: @smudupdates
Facebook and Instagram: @mysmud
When Doves Cry
Sometimes it snows in April. As we near the anniversary of Prince’s death (April 21), we pay tribute to the music legend with a morning of his music!
Saturday, April 21
9PM
Starlite Lounge
1517 21st Street
Sacramento
https://www.whendovescrytribute.com/
Preschool Eco Fashion Show
Local preschoolers are walking the runway, all in an effort to save Mother Earth.
The Goddard School
916-936-0377
http://www.goddardschool.com