Volunteer Day

It’s volunteer recognition day! ¬†We’ve enlisted one of our own to local organizations looking to boost their volunteer numbers! We’ll visit different places around the valley all morning!!

ARC Earth Day Festival

Sacramento American River College (ARC) Earth Day Festival 2017 Wednesday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American River College. This year’s theme is recycling.

“The Bodyguard” the Musical

Based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical “The Bodyguard” comes to Sacramento.

Shows Through Sunday, April 23

Community Center Theater

1301 L Street, Sacramento

Tickets & Info: (916) 557-1999

Solar-Powered Cars

High school students race model cars powered by the sun! We’re live for SMUD’s 13th annual Solar Car Races at Cosumnes River College.

When Doves Cry

Sometimes it snows in April. As we near the anniversary of Prince’s death (April 21), we pay tribute to the music legend with a morning of his music!

Saturday, April 21

9PM

Starlite Lounge

1517 21st Street

Sacramento

Preschool Eco Fashion Show

Local preschoolers are walking the runway, all in an effort to save Mother Earth.

The Goddard School

