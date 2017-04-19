Police: Driver Hits Boy, 5, Riding Bike In South Sacramento And Takes Off

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A five-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a driver in south Sacramento Tuesday evening.

The scene was near Kim Avenue and 24th Street.

Sacramento police say the boy was riding a bicycle when the driver struck him. The boy was left with significant injuries.

The driver took off before authorities got to the scene, police say. He was later taken into custody a short distance away from the crash.

Police say the driver, identified as 38-year-old Sacramento resident Charles Clark, has been arrested on charges of felony DUI and hit-and-run.

The boy is now in stable condition, police say.