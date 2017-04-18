Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Sacramento

By Valerie Heimerich Sacramento, found at the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers, is known as both the City of Trees and America’s Farm to Fork Capital. As these labels suggest, Sacramento is a unique community that offers many ways to celebrate the planet both on Earth Day and beyond. For 47 years, people around the world have used April 22 as a chance to show support for the protection and sustainability of the environment.

Sacramento Earth Day 2017

Southside Park

2115 6th St.

Sacramento, CA 95818

(916) 444-0022

www.ecosacramento.net Southside Park2115 6th St.Sacramento, CA 95818(916) 444-0022 Date: April 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Environmental and Climate Literacy is the theme for this year’s Earth Day celebration, which is hosted by the nonprofit Environmental Council of Sacramento (ECOS). The free, fun and informative event includes live music, the work of local artisans, shopping and involvement from businesses and organizations which help people survive and thrive. There is a children’s play area, tasty plant-based foods and many opportunities for the whole family to learn the joys of a more sustainable and healthier way of living. Many community and nonprofit organizations will be on hand, including Sacramento Tree Foundation, Fair Oaks EcoHousing, NorCal Bats, Sacramento Vegan Society and Cut-Ups of Northern California; the latter nonprofit donates professional-quality, hand-sewn items to local charities serving veterans, autistic children, families in need, the homeless, Alzheimer’s patients and more.

Howlin’ On The Parkway

William B. Pond Recreation Area

5700 Arden Way

Carmichael, CA 95608

(916) 486-2773

William B. Pond Recreation Area5700 Arden WayCarmichael, CA 95608(916) 486-2773 Date: April 22, 2017; registration and check-in begins at 8 a.m. Let your dogs don their favorite costumes and come along for a leisurely walk along a 2-mile section of the American River Parkway. A post-walk Earth Day celebration will include entertainment, shopping, food trucks and a dog costume contest. Event registration funds go to support Pups in the Park, an American River Parkway Foundation project providing dog waste removal bags at 14 points along the parkway. Last year the program purchased and distributed 60,000 of the "Mutt Mitts", aimed at keeping bacteria and toxins from pet waste from polluting the waterways. Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue, Bradshaw Animal Shelter and German Shepherd Rescue of Sacramento Valley will also be at the event doing pet adoptions.

Celebrate The Earth Festival 2017

Mahany Regional Park

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville, CA 95747

(916) 772-7529

roseville.ca.us/events Mahany Regional Park1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd.Roseville, CA 95747(916) 772-7529 Date: April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the Earth with the City of Roseville; this is the 10th year of the family-friendly event. Activities include shows by nonprofit wildlife education and conservation group Wild Things, Inc., live music by the Ant Bee Band, fun with Mad Science and dog demos from the Roseville Police Department K-9 unit. Food vendors, shopping, face painting and interesting booths from eco-minded community organizations offer something for everyone. Ride a bike to the festival and get free secure parking, free goodies and the chance to win a FitBit. Bus riders on certain local routes can ride to the festival at no cost. Guests can also use a free iOS or Android app to participate in an Earth Day scavenger hunt and vie for prizes; see website for details.