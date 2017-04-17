Sacramento Man, 25, Arrested For Murder Of Janet Mejia

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the man arrested after a Sacramento State graduate’s body was found in Placer County last week.

Teris Vinson, a 25-year-old Sacramento resident, is the suspect facing murder charges for the death of Janet Mejia, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says.

Mejia, 28, was reported missing April 11 when she was on the way to a doctor’s appointment in Stockton. Deputies discovered her car a day later. Investigators found she had left her family’s home in Stockton on April 10 and was scheduled to work at Nordstrom’s in Roseville that afternoon.

On the night of April 13, investigators found an unidentified female body in Placer County just off the roadway around Watt Avenue and Dyer Lane. The body was later identified as Mejia.

A preliminary autopsy shows Mejia suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says Vinson had been arrested on April 13 for weapons charges unrelated to the case. A charge of murder is being added and Vinson will not be eligible for bail.

Detectives have not commented on if and how Mejia and Vinson knew each other.