Daily List: What Kids Want in Their Easter Baskets
Easter is coming up on Sunday — but if you’re running out of time and want to go for straight candy in that basket, on the Daily List this morning, what kids really want when it comes to the sweet treats!
https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Non-Candy-Easter-Basket-Ideas-22454992
Meat Or Veggie?
To celebrate the grand opening of Deli Delicious, they’re adding a Good Day sub to the menu!
Deli Delicious
Grand Opening Today
8450 Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove
***$1 Sandwiches for First 200 Customers!!!
(916) 684-2167
https://deli-delicious.com/
Summer Shades
Summer is just around the corner, so it’s time to get out your sunglasses.
http://www.eyewearcrafters.com
Timber The Dog
We saw them in action yesterday on Good Day, today we see how these amazing diving dogs get ready for the main event!
Sacramento Dog Show
Today-Sunday
North America Diving Dogs Competing Saturday & Sunday!!
8am-4pm
Cal Expo Pavilion Building
http://www.TeamTimber.net
Easter Bunny Bread Bowl
It’s Good Friday! One more day of clam chowder before going back to turkey sandwiches. So how about making it fun?
http://www.theidearoom.net/easter-bunny-bread-bowl/
Man About the House
Spring cleaning hacks!
http://www.facebook.com/ManAboutTheHouseSacramento
Pageant Dreams Come True
Are you pageant ready? If you are in Placer County, this could be your chance to participate in a pageant and become Miss Placer County California 2017!
http://www.kennedypageantproductions.com
http://www.facebook.com/KennedyPageants