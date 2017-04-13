Daily List: How to Spring Clean Your Refrigerator

You’ve dusted and downsized, but chances are you’ve probably been putting off dealing with your refrigerator! We can’t blame you for that — but it’s time to tackle it. On the daily list, how to spring-clean your ‘fridge!

App Of The Week

This app is for the dogs! We check out Pummpy Mamma App that connects women and their dogs with pet-friendly travel services places and activities!

The Spokes

The Spokes, the all-female a cappella group here at UC Davis, is so excited to announce our most anticipated show of the year, HellaCappella 2017!

UC Davis’ premier all-female a cappella group

HellaCappella 2017!

Fri 7:30 pm

Mondavi Center

9399 Old Davis Rd, Davis, California 95616

tickets: students $15 ($20 door) general $28 ($35 door )

Springtime At Ananda

Get ready for a Tulip Garden Extravaganza! Approximately 16,000 tulips and 90 varieties will make this year’s tulip extravaganza the most spectacular yet, blending tulips with a rainbow of complementary spring blossoms.

Crystal Hermitage Gardens at Ananda Village

14618 Tyler Foote Rd.

Nevada City, CA 95959

Mr & Miss Extraordinary Special Needs Pageant

The 3rd Annual Mr. and Miss Extraordinary Special Needs Pageant is coming up this weekend. It’s a program that gives 14-25 year olds with disabilities the opportunity to build self-confidence in a supportive environment.

Lincoln High School Theater

790 J Street

Lincoln

Saturday

2pm

*Free for participants

Sacramento Dog Show

Dogs are taking center stage this week at Cal Expo and we’ve got a preview of all the action!

Today-Sunday

8am-4pm

Cal Expo Pavilion Building

“Aloha Yolo”

A tropical-themed event puts the “fun” in fundraiser!

Friday, April 21, 6pm

I’m Cute, Adopt Me!

We meet another adoptable pet from the Sacramento SPCA.

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

Dancerettes

A local group empowering young girls through music and dance!

For What Purpose

“For What Purpose” is a play written by an Elk Grove church and featuring more than 225 people depicting what historians call the greatest story ever told.

The Rock Church

8520 Bradshaw RD.

Elk Grove

Friday & Saturday 8pm

Sunday 2pm & 8pm

$10-$38

