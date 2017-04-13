Daily List: How to Spring Clean Your Refrigerator
You’ve dusted and downsized, but chances are you’ve probably been putting off dealing with your refrigerator! We can’t blame you for that — but it’s time to tackle it. On the daily list, how to spring-clean your ‘fridge!
http://www.rd.com/home/cleaning-organizing/spring-clean-your-fridge/
App Of The Week
This app is for the dogs! We check out Pummpy Mamma App that connects women and their dogs with pet-friendly travel services places and activities!
http://bit.ly/PuppyMamaKickstarter
http://www.puppymama.com
The Spokes
The Spokes, the all-female a cappella group here at UC Davis, is so excited to announce our most anticipated show of the year, HellaCappella 2017!
UC Davis’ premier all-female a cappella group
HellaCappella 2017!
Fri 7:30 pm
Mondavi Center
9399 Old Davis Rd, Davis, California 95616
tickets: students $15 ($20 door) general $28 ($35 door )
http://www.thedavisspokes.com
http://daviswiki.org/The_Spokes
https://www.facebook.com/TheSpokesUCD/
Springtime At Ananda
Get ready for a Tulip Garden Extravaganza! Approximately 16,000 tulips and 90 varieties will make this year’s tulip extravaganza the most spectacular yet, blending tulips with a rainbow of complementary spring blossoms.
Crystal Hermitage Gardens at Ananda Village
14618 Tyler Foote Rd.
Nevada City, CA 95959
http://www.crystalhermitage.org/springtime-at-ananda/
Mr & Miss Extraordinary Special Needs Pageant
The 3rd Annual Mr. and Miss Extraordinary Special Needs Pageant is coming up this weekend. It’s a program that gives 14-25 year olds with disabilities the opportunity to build self-confidence in a supportive environment.
Lincoln High School Theater
790 J Street
Lincoln
Saturday
2pm
*Free for participants
http://www.mrandmissextraordinary.com
Sacramento Dog Show
Dogs are taking center stage this week at Cal Expo and we’ve got a preview of all the action!
Today-Sunday
8am-4pm
Cal Expo Pavilion Building
http://www.sacramentodogshow.com
“Aloha Yolo”
A tropical-themed event puts the “fun” in fundraiser!
Friday, April 21, 6pm
http://www.yolokids.org/events
I’m Cute, Adopt Me!
We meet another adoptable pet from the Sacramento SPCA.
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Dancerettes
A local group empowering young girls through music and dance!
http://www.foreverdancerettesinc.com
For What Purpose
“For What Purpose” is a play written by an Elk Grove church and featuring more than 225 people depicting what historians call the greatest story ever told.
The Rock Church
8520 Bradshaw RD.
Elk Grove
Friday & Saturday 8pm
Sunday 2pm & 8pm
$10-$38
http://www.forwhatpurpose.net