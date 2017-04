FOLSOM (CBS13) – Thieves targeted a Folsom Chick-fil-A over the weekend.

But instead of stealing money or food, the burglars got away with three cow costumes and a coveted T-shirt cannon.

It happened at the location on East Bidwell Street Sunday night.

The costumes were taken from a storage shed behind the fast food restaurant.

Police are now looking for three suspects — two men and a woman.

Surveillance images suggest the suspects knew what they were doing.