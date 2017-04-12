Daily List: 3 Teen Idols From My Day

Since we’re talking about teen crushes this morning, let’s take a look at teen idols back in the day.

https://reelrundown.com/celebrities/70s_Male_teen_idols

Easter Chocolate

https://www.facebook.com/TicketChocolate/

California State Lottery “Super Ticket”

Try tucking THIS into a birthday card! There’s a new $10 California State Lottery Scratchers game that’s making a big impact — a ginormous 8×10″ ticket called the “Super Ticket”!

http://www.calottery.com/play/scratchers-games/$10-scratchers/super-ticket-1256

Brave The Shave

The Nevada County Firefighters (Local 3800) are coming together for the second annual “Brave the Shave” event!

https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/local3800

Workout With Mayor

It’s time to get that summer bod, and one mayor is doing something about it!

http://www.cityofranchocordova.org/what-s-new/moving-with-the-mayor

Check This Out: Homesick Candles

https://homesickcandles.com/

Dishin’ With Tina

BarnBurner Cafe

4800 Granite Drive

Rocklin

916.259.1751

Habitat Doors Project

Local artists team up with Habitat for Humanity to transform dull doors into show-stopping works of art.

On Display Thru April 28

ARTHOUSE on R

1021 R Street

Sacramento

Info on Habitat Hard Hats & High Heels Gala:

http://www.HabitatGreaterSac.org/GALA

For information on the doors project or to place a pre-event bid on one of the doors: http://www.HabitatGreaterSac.org/DOORS

Springtime At Ananda

Get ready for a Tulip Garden Extravaganza!

Crystal Hermitage Gardens at Ananda Village

14618 Tyler Foote Rd.

Nevada City, CA 95959

http://www.crystalhermitage.org/springtime-at-ananda/