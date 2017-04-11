Budweiser Clydesdales In Town
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are making a stop in Fairfield!
Today-Sunday April 16
Anheuser-Busch Brewery and Tour Center
3101 Busch Drive
Fairfield
http://www.budweisertours.com and click on the Fairfield tab
Farm To Fork Cafeteria
Keeping with the city’s new theme: Farm to Fork, Matt Kramer (formerly of Magpie and Lou’s Sushi) has taken the school’s cafeteria by storm!
http://www.Courtyard.org
https://www.facebook.com/courtyardschool/
Travel On Your Rebate
Travelzoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie shows you how to maximize your money with trips all over the world!
http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/
Oils For Outdoors
Are the outdoors calling your name? We’ll show you how to create your own natural mosquito repellant, sunscreen and itch spray perfect for all those family excursions!
Essential Symone
916-243-0385
http://www.essentialsymone.com
Easter Brunch With Corti Brothers
Just in time for Easter brunch! Corti Bros just received a shipment of colomba.
Corti Brothers
5810 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95819
http://www.cortibrothers.com/