Kylie Jenner Crashes Rio Americano’s Prom Night

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Reality TV star Kylie Jenner made an appearance here Sacramento for a high school prom.

The surprise appearance lit up social media over the weekend.

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

Rio Americano High School had their prom Saturday night at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria in downtown Sacramento.

Jenner walked in with a film crew in tow, as seen in some social media posts.

proud to say that's my brother 😇 pic.twitter.com/zeKj9gf8gF — $elena Ochoa (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Jenner reportedly went as the date of a student named “Albert.”

The 19-year-old didn’t just pop in for an appearance, she was even seen dancing with Albert in front of his star-struck classmates.