EHD Spring Carnival
Jump into the spring spirit at the El Dorado Hills Spring Carnival! This carnival is jam-packed with thrilling rides and games, great for all ages and the perfect Sunday outing with the family!
Sunday, April 9th
Noon-10pm
http://edhtowncenter.com/upcoming-events/edh-spring-carnival/
Palm Sunday, Pancake Breakfast
It’s a tradition for over 60 years and back and better than ever! It’s a FREE Pancakes breakfast with a generous donation from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Roseville Host Lions Clubhouse
107 Sutter Ave., Roseville, CA 95678
Sunday, April 9th (8am-12pm)
http://www.RosevilleHostLions.com
“Forged in Fire”
ReturnsTuesday, April 11th at 9/8c
History Channel
http://bit.ly/2oNA5jn
Dishin’ With Tina
BarnBurner Cafe
4800 Granite Drive
Rocklin
916.259.1751
The Granite Bay Grinder
Rain or shine, more than 1,000 high school mountain bike riders are ready to shift it into high gear for the race dubbed the Granite Bay Grinder.
Folsom Lake State Recreation Area
Frist Race Starts at 9:00am
https://www.norcalmtb.org/
http://www.placertourism.com
http://www.playplacer.com
Kids Expo California
Kids Expo California was created by nine-year-old, TJ to be a fun kids event doing things they like to do.
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815
Apr 9, 2017 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm
General $12
Kid (Age 12 and under) Free
http://www.eventshowpro.com
karie@eventshowpro.com
Garden Month
It’s National Garden Month! What better way to celebrate than to visit one of Sacramento’s most well-known gardens – The McKinley Rose Garden!
http://www.mckinleyparkcenter.org/mckinley-park-rose-garden/
Easter Chocolate Madness
It’s bunny season! Easter bunnies that is. And one local chocolate shop is offering tougher bunnies than other bunnies! They create chocolate products made of quality ingredients that are absolutely delicious.
Capital Confections
Hours: April 9th from (11am-4pm)
Extended Hours: April 10th-15th (10 am to 7 pm)
Easter Sunday, (9am-12pm)
(916) 973-0249
Town & Country Village
Fulton & Marconi, Sacramento
Bunnies of any size:
starting at $1.99
http://sacchocolate.com
http://www.capitalconfections.com/
Marlene the Plant Lady
Marlene is sharing tips for creating healthy soil!
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Wine And Snack Food Pairing
Life doesn’t have to be champagne and caviar all the time (although we think that’s fun too)!
Rendez-vous Winery inside the Old Sugar Mill
35265 Willow Avenue, Clarksburg, CA 95612
Apr 9, 2017 at 11:00 am – 04:00 pm
Club Members (2 tickets max) $15
Non-Club Members $20
http://rendez-vouswinery.com/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/wine-snack-food-pairing/
Puppy Mama, Inc.
Easiest Way To Find Puppy Play Dates
http://puppymama.com