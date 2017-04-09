EHD Spring Carnival

Jump into the spring spirit at the El Dorado Hills Spring Carnival! This carnival is jam-packed with thrilling rides and games, great for all ages and the perfect Sunday outing with the family!

Sunday, April 9th

Noon-10pm

http://edhtowncenter.com/upcoming-events/edh-spring-carnival/

Palm Sunday, Pancake Breakfast

It’s a tradition for over 60 years and back and better than ever! It’s a FREE Pancakes breakfast with a generous donation from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Roseville Host Lions Clubhouse

107 Sutter Ave., Roseville, CA 95678

Sunday, April 9th (8am-12pm)

http://www.RosevilleHostLions.com

“Forged in Fire”

ReturnsTuesday, April 11th at 9/8c

History Channel

http://bit.ly/2oNA5jn

Dishin’ With Tina

BarnBurner Cafe

4800 Granite Drive

Rocklin

916.259.1751

The Granite Bay Grinder

Rain or shine, more than 1,000 high school mountain bike riders are ready to shift it into high gear for the race dubbed the Granite Bay Grinder.

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

Frist Race Starts at 9:00am

https://www.norcalmtb.org/

http://www.placertourism.com

http://www.playplacer.com

Kids Expo California

Kids Expo California was created by nine-year-old, TJ to be a fun kids event doing things they like to do.

Cal Expo

1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815

Apr 9, 2017 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm

General $12

Kid (Age 12 and under) Free

http://www.eventshowpro.com

karie@eventshowpro.com

Garden Month

It’s National Garden Month! What better way to celebrate than to visit one of Sacramento’s most well-known gardens – The McKinley Rose Garden!

http://www.mckinleyparkcenter.org/mckinley-park-rose-garden/

Easter Chocolate Madness

It’s bunny season! Easter bunnies that is. And one local chocolate shop is offering tougher bunnies than other bunnies! They create chocolate products made of quality ingredients that are absolutely delicious.

Capital Confections

Hours: April 9th from (11am-4pm)

Extended Hours: April 10th-15th (10 am to 7 pm)

Easter Sunday, (9am-12pm)

(916) 973-0249

Town & Country Village

Fulton & Marconi, Sacramento

Bunnies of any size:

starting at $1.99

http://sacchocolate.com

http://www.capitalconfections.com/

Marlene the Plant Lady

Marlene is sharing tips for creating healthy soil!

@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Wine And Snack Food Pairing

Life doesn’t have to be champagne and caviar all the time (although we think that’s fun too)!

Rendez-vous Winery inside the Old Sugar Mill

35265 Willow Avenue, Clarksburg, CA 95612

Apr 9, 2017 at 11:00 am – 04:00 pm

Club Members (2 tickets max) $15

Non-Club Members $20

http://rendez-vouswinery.com/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/wine-snack-food-pairing/

Puppy Mama, Inc.

Easiest Way To Find Puppy Play Dates

http://puppymama.com