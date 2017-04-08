Love Modesto

Love Modesto is being held today! The organizers are planning on 5,000+ volunteers going out in 100+ projects “loving Modesto”.

http://lovemodesto.com/

Enochs High School Music Springtique

Help the Enochs High music program!

3201 Sylvan Avenue

Modesto

10am – 4pm today!

http://enochsmusic.weebly.com/

Lola Bistro & Express

Lola Bistro & Express in Hilmar with Chef Jon Surla. Tina checks out the menu.

19920 First St.

Hilmar

209.250.2777

http://www.lolabistroexpress.com/home.html

Fishing in the City

FREE fishing instruction clinic in Elk Grove!

April 8, 2017

8:30am – 12:00pm

Elk Grove Regional Park

9939 Elk Grove Florin Rd

Elk Grove, California 95624

https://www.townplanner.com/elk-grove/ca/event/local-events-elk-grove-event-fishing-elk-grove-park-csd-free-clinic/fishing-in-the-city/20170408/287527/

SPCA Doggy Dash

The 24th Annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash, it’s time to LACE UP and LEASH UP for a day filled with fun activities for people and their pups.

Saturday, April 8th, 2017

William Land Park, Sacramento CA

8:30 AM – Event-day registration opens

10:00 AM – 5k/2k Walk begins

10:30 AM – 3:00PM – Bark in the Park Festival

http://www.sspcadoggydash.org

https://www.facebook.com/SacSPCADoggyDash/

2017 Sacramento Indie Arcade

Saturday, April 8th from 8am-5pm

General Admission $15 at the door

Student Tickets are $5 with valid school ID

Kids under 12 are FREE with adult ticker

http://www.indiearcade.org

Cherry Blossom Festival

The Davis Cherry Blossom festival hosted by Sudwerk Brewery and Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan is a celebration of community and the arrival of beautiful spring flowers.

Saturday, April 8th (2pm-9pm)

All Ages Welcome

FREE to public

http://www.sudwerkbrew.com/events

UC Davis Wins At Taekwondo

This past weekend the Aggies lit up the US National Collegiate Taekwondo Championships and USA Team Trial.

http://ucdtaekwondo.com

TravelZoo

Gabe is back with this week’s Travel Treasures from Travelzoo!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento

Babies, Bumps & Family Fun Day

It’s the 9th Annual Babies, Bumps & Family Fun Day!

Citrus Heights Community Center

Saturday, April 8th from 9am-2pm

FREE

http://www.BabiesandBumps.net

http://www.ThePartyPrincesses.org

Bonnie From Triad

Today our favorite Triad Plus employee Bonnie our crafty maven is back for her monthly visit making Easter Bunny chair covers.

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/

The Alternatives to Cola, Coffee & Nicotine

Allan Ting

#1 Int’l Best Selling Author

http://www.AllanTing.com/IEMBook

A Life In The Fashion Lane

As always, we are constantly pressed for time. It is difficult to fit structured exercises into our schedule. Here are 3 ladies who have creative solutions for exercising anytime, anywhere – in groups, alone, or while you travel.

http://alifeinthefashionlane.com

http://landsend.new-media-release.com/2017swimwear/index.html

Hot Yoga at Sunrise

This workshop is designed for educators, school teachers, parents, instructors, caregivers and anybody that plays a role in a children’s life. You will learn about yoga poses, mindfulness and relaxation for children.

4009 Bridge St, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Apr 8, 2017 at 02:00 pm – 04:30 pm

General $50

Discount $40 if you bring a friend or co-worker.

http://kiddingaroundyoga.com/paula/edu-kay/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/kidding-around-yoga-edukay-workshop/

Bourbon & Bites

The Sacramento Food Film Festival celebrates food and drink paired with films about our food system. We’re teaming up with the Sacramento Bartenders Guild, the Bourbon Babes and some of the best chefs in the region to bring you an event that celebrates southern cuisine and bourbon!

Sacramento Food Film Festival – Bourbon & Bites

Sat, April 8, 2017

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Early Bird $40

General $50

VIPea Experience $75

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/bourbon-bites-sacramento-food-film-festival-2017/