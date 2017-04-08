Love Modesto
Love Modesto is being held today! The organizers are planning on 5,000+ volunteers going out in 100+ projects “loving Modesto”.
http://lovemodesto.com/
Enochs High School Music Springtique
Help the Enochs High music program!
3201 Sylvan Avenue
Modesto
10am – 4pm today!
http://enochsmusic.weebly.com/
Lola Bistro & Express
Lola Bistro & Express in Hilmar with Chef Jon Surla. Tina checks out the menu.
19920 First St.
Hilmar
209.250.2777
http://www.lolabistroexpress.com/home.html
Fishing in the City
FREE fishing instruction clinic in Elk Grove!
April 8, 2017
8:30am – 12:00pm
Elk Grove Regional Park
9939 Elk Grove Florin Rd
Elk Grove, California 95624
https://www.townplanner.com/elk-grove/ca/event/local-events-elk-grove-event-fishing-elk-grove-park-csd-free-clinic/fishing-in-the-city/20170408/287527/
SPCA Doggy Dash
The 24th Annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash, it’s time to LACE UP and LEASH UP for a day filled with fun activities for people and their pups.
Saturday, April 8th, 2017
William Land Park, Sacramento CA
8:30 AM – Event-day registration opens
10:00 AM – 5k/2k Walk begins
10:30 AM – 3:00PM – Bark in the Park Festival
http://www.sspcadoggydash.org
https://www.facebook.com/SacSPCADoggyDash/
2017 Sacramento Indie Arcade
Saturday, April 8th from 8am-5pm
General Admission $15 at the door
Student Tickets are $5 with valid school ID
Kids under 12 are FREE with adult ticker
http://www.indiearcade.org
Cherry Blossom Festival
The Davis Cherry Blossom festival hosted by Sudwerk Brewery and Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan is a celebration of community and the arrival of beautiful spring flowers.
Saturday, April 8th (2pm-9pm)
All Ages Welcome
FREE to public
http://www.sudwerkbrew.com/events
UC Davis Wins At Taekwondo
This past weekend the Aggies lit up the US National Collegiate Taekwondo Championships and USA Team Trial.
http://ucdtaekwondo.com
TravelZoo
Gabe is back with this week’s Travel Treasures from Travelzoo!
http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento
Babies, Bumps & Family Fun Day
It’s the 9th Annual Babies, Bumps & Family Fun Day!
Citrus Heights Community Center
Saturday, April 8th from 9am-2pm
FREE
http://www.BabiesandBumps.net
http://www.ThePartyPrincesses.org
Bonnie From Triad
Today our favorite Triad Plus employee Bonnie our crafty maven is back for her monthly visit making Easter Bunny chair covers.
Triad Plus
8801 Washington Blvd
Roseville
(916) 788-4350
http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/
The Alternatives to Cola, Coffee & Nicotine
Allan Ting
#1 Int’l Best Selling Author
http://www.AllanTing.com/IEMBook
A Life In The Fashion Lane
As always, we are constantly pressed for time. It is difficult to fit structured exercises into our schedule. Here are 3 ladies who have creative solutions for exercising anytime, anywhere – in groups, alone, or while you travel.
http://alifeinthefashionlane.com
http://landsend.new-media-release.com/2017swimwear/index.html
Hot Yoga at Sunrise
This workshop is designed for educators, school teachers, parents, instructors, caregivers and anybody that plays a role in a children’s life. You will learn about yoga poses, mindfulness and relaxation for children.
4009 Bridge St, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Apr 8, 2017 at 02:00 pm – 04:30 pm
General $50
Discount $40 if you bring a friend or co-worker.
http://kiddingaroundyoga.com/paula/edu-kay/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/kidding-around-yoga-edukay-workshop/
Bourbon & Bites
The Sacramento Food Film Festival celebrates food and drink paired with films about our food system. We’re teaming up with the Sacramento Bartenders Guild, the Bourbon Babes and some of the best chefs in the region to bring you an event that celebrates southern cuisine and bourbon!
Sacramento Food Film Festival – Bourbon & Bites
Sat, April 8, 2017
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Early Bird $40
General $50
VIPea Experience $75
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/bourbon-bites-sacramento-food-film-festival-2017/