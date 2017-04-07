Daily List: 3 Sets of Surprising Hollywood BFFs
Who’s your BFF? It can’t be stranger than what Marianne found! On the Daily List this morning three odd Hollywood BFF matchups!
Late-Season Snow
A late-season storm has snow bunnies and shredders heading to Lake Tahoe!! We’ll find out the latest conditions for those of you heading to Homewood!!
Homewood Mountain Resort
Snow Phone: 530-525-2900
Guest Services: 530-525-2992
Road Updates: 800-427-7623
http://www.skihomewood.com/
Beauty and the Beast
A local high school is riding the high of the live-action release of Beauty and the Beast with their own take on the Disney classic. It’s also Nha’s favorite tale and she’s hoping they’ll let us be their guest and give the Good Day fam a sneak peek at the show kicking off this weekend.
Gary Huntszinger
916-276-5430
Dates and times:
April 7-9
April 21-23
Evening performances
Friday and Saturday at 7 pm
Sunday Matinees at 2 pm
Tickets: http://www.dramacompany.org
Dinosaurs Are Back
The dinosaurs are back at the powerhouse science center and we get a sneak peek before the exhibit opens tomorrow!!!
Dino Park at Powerhouse
April 8-April 23
http://www.powerhousesc.org
New Views of Jupiter
Go outside and look up! For the next couple of days, Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, shines the biggest and brightest it will all year.
http://www.nasa.gov/hubble
@NASA_Hubble
Fast Pitch Academy
A local family is opening a brand-new fast pitch softball academy!! we’re taking a tour!!
http://highheatsoftballacademy.com
Storm Tree Art Project
Two local artists who removed a downed tree from a Sacramento resident’s yard (they have pictures of removal process) have turned it into a spectacular work of upside down art. It’s on display at Beatnik Studios in Sacramento.
Beatnik Studios
723 S Street
Sacramento
TONIGHT from 6-9 pm.
http://www.beatnik-studios.com/
http://www.micahcrandallbear.com/
http://www.marcfoster.com/
Brews for Boobs Fundraiser
Porters Pub in Lodi hosts “Brews For Boobs” where proceeds from your meal, beverages, drinks, and an abundance of Raffle
Prizes are used to raise money to fight the battle against breast cancer.
Brews for Boobs
Saturday, April 8
11am-11pm
Porters Pub
121 S School St, Lodi
Facebook page
Comedian Carlos Mencia
Carlos Mencia is stopping by Good Day to warm up for his headlining show tonight at Thunder Valley Casino Resort! We’ll delve into the “mind of Mencia!”
Carlos Mencia
Tonight (April 7)
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
https://thundervalleyresort.com/home
FHS Physics Engineering
This year, there are 120 teams, and several different schools involved with 100 different projects ranging from: hover crafts, solar boats, solar go-carts, catapults, rockets, aerodynamics, sterling engines, parabolic solar steam electric power plants, Tesla coils, biodiesel, kitchen rocket fuel, Arduino computer programming, breadboard circuits, determination of gravitational constant, electromagnetic propulsion devices, pneumatic paper rockets, voice synthesizers, wind turbines, marble sorters, marble sorters, laser harps, hydrogen fuel cells, and many more.
Engineering Challenge
Friday, April 7th
Judging 9:15am-1:00pm
FHS Physics Engineering Challenge year 9
Honoring State Champs
The Sacramento City Unified School District will host a victory pep rally honoring the West Campus girls’ varsity basketball team for winning the CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) state championship!!
Nearly New Sale
Love fashion? Designer brands like Armani? Chanel? Valentino? Then you need to get to San Joaquin Delta College, and help support their Fashion program by buying all the things you love!
Nearly New Sale
Danner Hall
10am – 4 pm
San Joaquin Delta Colelge
5151 Pacific Ave.
Stockton, CA 95207
http://www.deltacollege.edu
Love Modesto Preview
Love Modesto is happening this weekend and this morning we’re getting a preview! Volunteers will gather Saturday morning in downtown to do special projects in and around their city!
http://www.lovemodesto.com
Home & Garden Sale
We preview the American Cancer Society discovery shop’s home & garden event before they open the doors at 10 am! Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Volunteers pull aside pieces all year to prepare for this sale.
http://www.cancer.org
Manly Minute: Tips for Performing Comedy
Well, the night came. The pressure built as the evening wore on (would those auctions ever end, for Chrissakes?), but finally I went onstage and performed. It felt good doing it and I knew there were moments I was spot-on. I semi-flubbed one joke and forgot three one-liners – but I don’t think anyone noticed. The laughter throughout and then swirling at the final punch line made it worth the years taken off my life. Someday I’ll even have the courage to watch my wife’s recording of the event.
