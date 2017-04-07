Daily List: 3 Sets of Surprising Hollywood BFFs

Who’s your BFF? It can’t be stranger than what Marianne found! On the Daily List this morning three odd Hollywood BFF matchups!

Read more

Late-Season Snow

A late-season storm has snow bunnies and shredders heading to Lake Tahoe!! We’ll find out the latest conditions for those of you heading to Homewood!!

Homewood Mountain Resort

Snow Phone: 530-525-2900

Guest Services: 530-525-2992

Road Updates: 800-427-7623

http://www.skihomewood.com/

Beauty and the Beast

A local high school is riding the high of the live-action release of Beauty and the Beast with their own take on the Disney classic. It’s also Nha’s favorite tale and she’s hoping they’ll let us be their guest and give the Good Day fam a sneak peek at the show kicking off this weekend.

Gary Huntszinger

916-276-5430

Dates and times:

April 7-9

April 21-23

Evening performances

Friday and Saturday at 7 pm

Sunday Matinees at 2 pm

Tickets: http://www.dramacompany.org

Dinosaurs Are Back

The dinosaurs are back at the powerhouse science center and we get a sneak peek before the exhibit opens tomorrow!!!

Dino Park at Powerhouse

April 8-April 23

http://www.powerhousesc.org

New Views of Jupiter

Go outside and look up! For the next couple of days, Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, shines the biggest and brightest it will all year.

http://www.nasa.gov/hubble

@NASA_Hubble

Fast Pitch Academy

A local family is opening a brand-new fast pitch softball academy!! we’re taking a tour!!

http://highheatsoftballacademy.com

Storm Tree Art Project

Two local artists who removed a downed tree from a Sacramento resident’s yard (they have pictures of removal process) have turned it into a spectacular work of upside down art. It’s on display at Beatnik Studios in Sacramento.

Beatnik Studios

723 S Street

Sacramento

TONIGHT from 6-9 pm.

http://www.beatnik-studios.com/

http://www.micahcrandallbear.com/

http://www.marcfoster.com/

Brews for Boobs Fundraiser

Porters Pub in Lodi hosts “Brews For Boobs” where proceeds from your meal, beverages, drinks, and an abundance of Raffle

Prizes are used to raise money to fight the battle against breast cancer.

Brews for Boobs

Saturday, April 8

11am-11pm

Porters Pub

121 S School St, Lodi

Facebook page

Comedian Carlos Mencia

Carlos Mencia is stopping by Good Day to warm up for his headlining show tonight at Thunder Valley Casino Resort! We’ll delve into the “mind of Mencia!”

Carlos Mencia

Tonight (April 7)

Thunder Valley Casino Resort

https://thundervalleyresort.com/home

FHS Physics Engineering

This year, there are 120 teams, and several different schools involved with 100 different projects ranging from: hover crafts, solar boats, solar go-carts, catapults, rockets, aerodynamics, sterling engines, parabolic solar steam electric power plants, Tesla coils, biodiesel, kitchen rocket fuel, Arduino computer programming, breadboard circuits, determination of gravitational constant, electromagnetic propulsion devices, pneumatic paper rockets, voice synthesizers, wind turbines, marble sorters, marble sorters, laser harps, hydrogen fuel cells, and many more.

Engineering Challenge

Friday, April 7th

Judging 9:15am-1:00pm

FHS Physics Engineering Challenge year 9

Honoring State Champs

The Sacramento City Unified School District will host a victory pep rally honoring the West Campus girls’ varsity basketball team for winning the CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) state championship!!

Nearly New Sale

Love fashion? Designer brands like Armani? Chanel? Valentino? Then you need to get to San Joaquin Delta College, and help support their Fashion program by buying all the things you love!

Nearly New Sale

Danner Hall

10am – 4 pm

San Joaquin Delta Colelge

5151 Pacific Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207

http://www.deltacollege.edu

Love Modesto Preview

Love Modesto is happening this weekend and this morning we’re getting a preview! Volunteers will gather Saturday morning in downtown to do special projects in and around their city!

http://www.lovemodesto.com

Home & Garden Sale

We preview the American Cancer Society discovery shop’s home & garden event before they open the doors at 10 am! Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Volunteers pull aside pieces all year to prepare for this sale.

http://www.cancer.org

Manly Minute: Tips for Performing Comedy

Well, the night came. The pressure built as the evening wore on (would those auctions ever end, for Chrissakes?), but finally I went onstage and performed. It felt good doing it and I knew there were moments I was spot-on. I semi-flubbed one joke and forgot three one-liners – but I don’t think anyone noticed. The laughter throughout and then swirling at the final punch line made it worth the years taken off my life. Someday I’ll even have the courage to watch my wife’s recording of the event.

Read more