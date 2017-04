ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An overturned big rig on Interstate 80 has one lane of a ramp closed Friday morning.

The scene is on the eastbound I-80 ramp at northbound Highway 65.

Roseville EB 80 at NB 65 ramp #1 lane closed next 3 hrs. due to OT big rig w/frozen pizza. Rt.lane open. @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/QoYAQnGp85 — Tina Macuha (@TinaMacuha) April 7, 2017

California Highway Patrol says the #1 lane will be closed for the next three hours due to the crash. The right lane remains open, but expect some traffic in the area.

It is unclear what caused the crash; the driver of the big rig escaped without injury.

BigRig on side carrying. 70k lbs of pizza on board. Driver ok. NB65 on ramp from EB80 @GoodDaySac @KaitlinLewis15 pic.twitter.com/rt0Qg5WL6W — David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) April 7, 2017

The big rig was carrying 70,000 pounds of pizza.