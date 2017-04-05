Amber Alert Issued For Missing Mountain View Infant

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS13) – The latest on the search for a missing infant from Mountain View:

10:30 a.m.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for missing infant Madilyn Wallin.

According to California Highway Patrol, the Amber Alert is in effect for Alameda, San Joaquin, Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties.

AMBER Alert victim: 4-month-old Madilyn Wallin. 2 feet tall, 15 lbs, w/brown hair & hazel eyes. Wearing a wht tank and pnk ballerina outfit. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) April 5, 2017

People are being asked to be on the lookout for a blue 2007 Nissan Altima with paper plates. The car has both front and back end collision damage, CHP says.

Suspect Michael Wallins, 45, last seen w/ Madilyn in a blue Nissan Altima. If you know where he is, call 650-903-6395. pic.twitter.com/XVgMsPnBKM — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 5, 2017

Madilyn was first reported missing in Mountain View Tuesday night. She is believed to be with her father, 45-year-old Michael Wallin.

According to Mountain View police, Michael was visiting Madilyn’s mother at a Residence Inn in the city when they got into an argument. Michael drove off with Madilyn in his lap, police say. Madilyn’s mother was dragged a short distance by the car before she broke free.

The adult son then followed Michael’s car up until he was brake-checked, causing him to crash into the car, police say.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, speaking for Patterson Police Services, says they got a call from Mountain View police Tuesday night to check a home in Patterson for the child. A security check was done and neither the child nor her father were found.

7:08 a.m.

South Bay authorities are looking for a missing infant after her father allegedly took her.

According to the Mountain View Police Department, four-month-old Madilyn Wallin went missing at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Madilyn was last seen wearing a white top and pink ballerina outfit.

Have you seen Madilyn? She was taken by this man, her father Michael Wallin, late Tues. If you have info. call 650-903-6395. pic.twitter.com/mfMM6EKwwt — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 5, 2017

Police believe she is with her father, 45-year-old Michael Wallin.

Wallin has full body tattoos. They are believed to be in a blue 2007, four-door Nissan Altima. He is from Patterson, Mountain View police say.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they might be are asked to call authorities immediately.