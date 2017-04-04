Pony Mauled By Pit Bulls In Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A local family said their beloved pony was mauled by two pit bulls who then got away.

The attack happened just be for dawn Sunday just outside of Auburn.

“Eor come on,” said Debbie Glasow who is now taking care of the pony. “I’m surprised he’s doing as good as he is.”

With 300 stitches, a mauled face, and skinned legs, making it past the first 24-hour mark was a major relief.

“Ponies are pretty tough,” she said.

Tough enough to maybe survive, but Glasow said the 14-year-old pony was defenseless against two pit bulls

“They were killing him. They had him on the ground. He was in his own pen and he couldn’t get away,” she said.

Glasow lives just down the road from Eor and his human family. Her sister and grandkids woke to the terrifying sounds.

“The pony was screaming, the dogs were all barking,” she said.

Luckily, a vet tech lives just next door and was able to help.

“I ran down, my husband ran down, and he was on the ground,” Caitlyn Medlar said.

She did all she could for Eor, but his wounds were so severe, the family had to call a mobile vet, then Eor was rushed an animal hospital.

“He’s pretty torn up on his face. There is an area that they could close,” Medlar said.

Eor isn’t just your average farm animal, he’s practically a brother to six children.

“This is the family pony, so it’s pretty tough on everybody,” Glasow said.

In a haste to save Eor, the dogs got away. Debbie says someone has to know who they belong to and must be held accountable.

“I want the dogs, they need to be put down. They do this to one animal, they’ll do it again,” she said. “I don’t know where they came from, but we will find them. We are hoping someone is going to tell us.”

Sadly the Eor isn’t in the clear, an infection could be deadly. They’re all hoping and praying the pony pulls through.

“As long as he stays upright, he’ll probably make it,” Glasow said.

The sheriff is investigating. If you have any information that could be helpful, give them a call.