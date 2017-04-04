Search Continues For Missing Yuba College Student

LIVE OAK (CBS13) – Investigators are continuing their search for missing Yuba College student Alycia Yeoman.

Here’s what we know so far:

—

Yeoman has been missing for five days. The 20-year-old was last seen on Thursday leaving a friend’s home in Yuba City.

She hasn’t been heard from since.

<img class=”size-large wp-image-457727″ src=”https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/yuba-city-missing-woman-flyer.png?w=420″ alt=”” width=”420″ height=”236″ /> Missing persons posted released by the Gridley-Biggs Police Department.

—

Family and friends began to worry about Yeoman’s wellbeing after she didn’t show up to work on Friday. She had an early morning shift at McDonald’s that day.

Yeoman also works at Starbucks along with being a student at Yuba College in Marysville.

—

Monday, deputies located her pickup truck stuck in mud in an orchard along Pennington Road in Live Oak. The truck was unoccupied and it’s unclear how it got there.

Update: Tow company removes pick up truck found in a Live Oak orchard belonging to missing 20-yr old Alycia Yeoman pic.twitter.com/yNZhf0PfMx — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) April 4, 2017

Friends had been searching a field across the street from a Walmart in Yuba City after getting word that police received a ping from Yeoman’s cellphone in that area.

—

Authorities say they’ve found no evidence indicating foul play, but Yeoman’s friends and family are growing increasingly worried with each passing day.

“No one has heard from her, and I get a call and no one has heard from her,” said her friend Christa Mills. “It’s just really worrying and it’s not like Ali at all.”