Daily List: 3 Sunscreen Mistakes We’re Making

It’s getting to be sunscreen time… You should apply it about 20-30 minutes before you go out in the sun — but make sure you’re using its powers to maximum effectiveness! On the Daily List this morning… Three mistakes we’re making with sunscreen!

Read more

Sue’s Shoppe

For more than 4 decades, Sue’s Shoppe has been a staple in downtown Jackson. They are a boutique offering fashion for all

ages and this morning we are meeting Sue, her daughter Brandy and her mother in law who are modeling some of the things you can get at the store.

Sue’s Shoppe

54 Main St. in Jackson

(209) 223-2112

http://suesshoppe.homestead.com

Dog Agility Training

Lace up & leash up for the Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash!! Sacramento’s largest 2k/5k dog walk & pet festival is back for more four-legged fun this Saturday!! We’re getting the pooches primed for the main event with a little agility training!!

Doggy Dash

Saturday, April 8

Walk Starts 10 a.m. (Registration 8 a.m.)

William Land Park

More Info: (916) 383-7387

Register at http://www.sspcadoggydash.org – you save $10 by registering before event day!!

Summer-Ready Body

Looking to get your mind and body balanced and in the best shape of your life? Summer is right around the corner and it all starts with getting healthy on the inside first.There is a brand new Health and Wellness shop in downtown Stockton. 35 different shake flavors, aloe shots, and Fit Camps!!

Celebrate Daily Nutrition

306 E. Main St.

#202

Stockton

http://www.facebook.com/celebrate-daily-nutirion-health-wellness-club

Equal Pay Day

InspireMidtown is partnering with LeanIn.org on the #20PercentCounts campaign to raise awareness that women on average are paid 20% less than men in the United States.

Good Day is live to talk with them about the fight to close the gender gap *AND about the free event it’s hosting tonight. BONUS: They’ve also managed to enlist at least 12 local businesses to offer their support of this effort with a 20% discount on Equal Pay Day, April 4!

InspireMidtown event at Damas – 3417 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817

4 – 8 p.m.

Participation details of 12 local shops at http://www.InspireMidtown.com/EqualPay

https://www.facebook.com/InspireMidtown

https://www.instagram.com/inspiremidtown

https://www.facebook.com/SHOPDAMAS

https://www.instagram.com/shopdamas

Toolbelt And Coveralls

Emigh Hardware

http://www.emigh.com

Motorcar Rail Ride

In Ione

Now through June

http://www.touramador.com/motorcar-rail-ride

Daily List: 3 Sunscreen Mistakes We’re Making

It’s getting to be sunscreen time… You should apply it about 20-30 minutes before you go out in the sun — but make sure you’re using its powers to maximum effectiveness!

On the daily list this morning… Three mistakes we’re making with sunscreen!

http://www.rd.com/health/wellness/sunscreen-mistakes/4/

BBQ Cleaning Service

Time to get those grills ready for summer! Beautiful weather calls for beautiful a barbecue! Nothing derails a patio party faster than a rusty BBQ! Now you can hire a company to give your grill a tune-up! They do it all — degreasing, grinding, scrubbing and steaming! We’ll hook up with a local company that comes directly to you and cleans all types of barbecues (from roll-away grillers to super high-end pieces).



Bar-B-Clean Folsom

916-622-9540

http://www.bar-b-clean.com/Folsom

Celebrity Legal Entanglements

From the Raiders to Pirates. The legal issues surrounding the Raiders move to Las Vegas and why Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) may not be able to afford to go there.



Law Office of Ashton & Price

8243 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA

916-786-7787

http://www.ashtonandprice.com/

Manly Minute: Fixing Your Foot Problems

Extra pounds. Crusty socks. Do your feet deserve this mistreatment? As you emerge from winter hibernation, remember the crucial role your feet play in keeping you active. “They’re the only body parts that are almost always in contact with the ground,” says podiatrist Duane J. Ehredt Jr., D.P.M. They tell your brain where you are in space. So when something feels wrong, don’t ignore it. “It’s the subtle, nagging injuries men put off that become chronic problems,” says Dr. Ehredt. And if your feet aren’t in top shape, your whole body suffers. We’ve got the fixes.

Read more