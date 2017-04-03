Daily List: 3 Sunscreen Mistakes We’re Making
It’s getting to be sunscreen time… You should apply it about 20-30 minutes before you go out in the sun — but make sure you’re using its powers to maximum effectiveness! On the Daily List this morning… Three mistakes we’re making with sunscreen!
Sue’s Shoppe
For more than 4 decades, Sue’s Shoppe has been a staple in downtown Jackson. They are a boutique offering fashion for all
ages and this morning we are meeting Sue, her daughter Brandy and her mother in law who are modeling some of the things you can get at the store.
Sue’s Shoppe
54 Main St. in Jackson
(209) 223-2112
http://suesshoppe.homestead.com
Dog Agility Training
Lace up & leash up for the Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash!! Sacramento’s largest 2k/5k dog walk & pet festival is back for more four-legged fun this Saturday!! We’re getting the pooches primed for the main event with a little agility training!!
Doggy Dash
Saturday, April 8
Walk Starts 10 a.m. (Registration 8 a.m.)
William Land Park
More Info: (916) 383-7387
Register at http://www.sspcadoggydash.org – you save $10 by registering before event day!!
Summer-Ready Body
Looking to get your mind and body balanced and in the best shape of your life? Summer is right around the corner and it all starts with getting healthy on the inside first.There is a brand new Health and Wellness shop in downtown Stockton. 35 different shake flavors, aloe shots, and Fit Camps!!
Celebrate Daily Nutrition
306 E. Main St.
#202
Stockton
http://www.facebook.com/celebrate-daily-nutirion-health-wellness-club
Equal Pay Day
InspireMidtown is partnering with LeanIn.org on the #20PercentCounts campaign to raise awareness that women on average are paid 20% less than men in the United States.
Good Day is live to talk with them about the fight to close the gender gap *AND about the free event it’s hosting tonight. BONUS: They’ve also managed to enlist at least 12 local businesses to offer their support of this effort with a 20% discount on Equal Pay Day, April 4!
InspireMidtown event at Damas – 3417 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817
4 – 8 p.m.
Participation details of 12 local shops at http://www.InspireMidtown.com/EqualPay
https://www.facebook.com/InspireMidtown
https://www.instagram.com/inspiremidtown
https://www.facebook.com/SHOPDAMAS
https://www.instagram.com/shopdamas
Toolbelt And Coveralls
Emigh Hardware
http://www.emigh.com
Motorcar Rail Ride
In Ione
Now through June
http://www.touramador.com/motorcar-rail-ride
http://www.rd.com/health/wellness/sunscreen-mistakes/4/
BBQ Cleaning Service
Time to get those grills ready for summer! Beautiful weather calls for beautiful a barbecue! Nothing derails a patio party faster than a rusty BBQ! Now you can hire a company to give your grill a tune-up! They do it all — degreasing, grinding, scrubbing and steaming! We’ll hook up with a local company that comes directly to you and cleans all types of barbecues (from roll-away grillers to super high-end pieces).
Bar-B-Clean Folsom
916-622-9540
http://www.bar-b-clean.com/Folsom
Celebrity Legal Entanglements
From the Raiders to Pirates. The legal issues surrounding the Raiders move to Las Vegas and why Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) may not be able to afford to go there.
Law Office of Ashton & Price
8243 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
916-786-7787
http://www.ashtonandprice.com/
Manly Minute: Fixing Your Foot Problems
Extra pounds. Crusty socks. Do your feet deserve this mistreatment? As you emerge from winter hibernation, remember the crucial role your feet play in keeping you active. “They’re the only body parts that are almost always in contact with the ground,” says podiatrist Duane J. Ehredt Jr., D.P.M. They tell your brain where you are in space. So when something feels wrong, don’t ignore it. “It’s the subtle, nagging injuries men put off that become chronic problems,” says Dr. Ehredt. And if your feet aren’t in top shape, your whole body suffers. We’ve got the fixes.
