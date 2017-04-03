Search On For Missing Yuba College Student, 20

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A search is on for a Gridley woman who hasn’t been seen since Thursday evening.

Action News Now reports that family and friends of 20-year-old Alycia Yeoman are worried sick. Gridley police confirm they are investigating.

Yeoman is a Yuba College student. Friends started to become worried for Yeoman’s wellbeing after she didn’t show up for an early morning shift at the McDonald’s she works at on Friday.

HAPPENING NOW: Search for missing Yuba College woman Alycia Yeoman. Gridley woman gone 72 hours. Cell phone pinged to field in Yuba City. pic.twitter.com/U1rw531eU8 — Cecile Juliette KHSL (@CecileJuliette) April 2, 2017

Friends told Action News Now that police got a ping on Yeoman’s cellphone in a field across the street from a Walmart in Yuba City. Friends and family set out on Sunday looking for Yeoman.

The Gridley Police Department says they’ll be releasing more information about the case on Monday.