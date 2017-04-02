Dishin’ With Tina

Running for Rhett

Run Because You Can is the target race for the Runnin’ For Rhett Youth Fitness Program. Currently, 60 Sacramento area schools are participating in a five-week training program to prepare the kids for the upcoming run and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle in general. Each participating school has a Runnin’ For Rhett member assigned to it. The volunteer members go to the school each week to train with the kids; leading them in exercises and motivating them by using Rhett’s story. The five-week training program and entry to the Run Because You Can 5K is provided free of charge to all of the schools participating in the youth fitness program.

Run Because YOU Can

Sacramento City College

3835 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento

http://www.runninforrhett.org/

Meeting Jillian

Welcome, Jillian! The four-year-old Sumatran Tiger joins us from the San Francisco Zoo. She is grand-cub to the late Baha and Castro. As an animal ambassador at the Sacramento Zoo, she will play an important role in representing the fewer than 500 Sumatran Tigers that remain in the wild.

Sacramento Zoo

3930 W. Land Park Dr, Sacramento

(916) 808-5888

Trout Derby

Thousands of pounds of trout are up for grabs at SMUD’s annual trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area. Anglers reeling in the heaviest catches will win cash and prizes, including an adult and youth grand prize awarded each day for the heaviest trout caught!

SMUD’s annual Trout Derby

Rancho Seco Recreational Area

14960 Twin Cities Road, Herald, CA 95638

Sunday, April 2, 2017

6am-6pm (rain or shine)

Davis Pentathlon

The Davis Pentathlon is back and bigger than ever. This the largest U.S. pentathlon event in history, this year’s competition has 60 registered pentathletes, plus a number of sponsors participating in the Team Sponsor Biathle event. Good Day is live to see the changes in the game this year.

Davis Pentathlon

April 2nd

Kick off at 8 am

Final laser run at 4:45 pm

http://davispentathlon.wordpress.com

facebook @davispentathlon

Run Rocklin

Run Rocklin may attract a record number – more than 3,200 runners – for the 14th annual run through the streets of scenic Rocklin on Sunday, April 2. This will be the 11th year that Run Rocklin has benefited the Matt Redding Foundation and also several law enforcement-related organizations. Run Rocklin raised approximately $31,000 in 2016.

Free Kids 1/4 mile & 1 Mile Fun Runs: 7:45 a.m.

12K Run/Walk: 8 a.m.

Run the Rock Half Marathon: 8 a.m.

5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m.: 8:20 a.m.

Kids 1-mile run: 9:20 a.m.

Race Start & Finish: Johnson Springview Park, 5480 5th St., Rocklin

http://www.runrocklin.com/

Guys and Dolls

An oddball comedy/musical revolving around gangsters and gamblers in New York City during the 1920s and ’30s comes to life in April, performed by the William Jessup University theater group!

Guys & Dolls

April 7-9, April 21-23 (8 pm Friday & Saturday; 3 pm matinee Sunday)

William Jessup University Academic Warehouse

Tickets: $18 adults ($5 students)

Purchase online – http://jessup.edu/dolls

Bat Appreciation Week

http://www.norcalbats.org

Lou Diamond

Author, Lour Diamond joins us in the studio to chat about the book, “Master the Art of Connecting.” Making key connections in your life can launch your business, your sales, even your personal life and send them soaring to unforeseen levels!

“Master the Art of Connecting”

KindleUnlimited – Free

Paperback $14.95

Available on Amazon

http://thrivepartners.net/

Wildflowers and Wine Event

Ten Sierra Nevada foothill wineries are working to help restore an endangered historical landmark through their April 2nd event, Wildflowers and Wine. Located in Sutter Creek, the Knight Foundry is one of 25 California Historical Landmarks. The foundry was founded in 1873 by Samuel N. Knight to manufacture the gold mines of the Mother Lode region. It is one of the earliest foundry machine shops and the last water powered foundry in the nation.

Wildflowers & Wine

Downtown Sutter Creek

Noon to 4 pm

Day of Tickets $45 per person

http://wineon49.com/visitamador

Exito Norteno

Raley Field’s Beer Garden

“Hispanic Heritage Night ”

April 21, 2017