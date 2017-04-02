Bee Attack Kills Dog, Injures Two Men In Ceres

CERES (CBS13) — A dog has died after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Ceres Sunday evening.

Fire department personnel responded around 5 p.m. to a report of a male victim suffered from sting wounds.

Shortly after the man was transported to an area hospital, the fire department received a report of a second victim and his two dogs being stung at a nearby home.

One of the dogs had died as a result of the stingings, while the second suffered severe injuries. The male owner of the dogs did not wish to be transported to the hospital.

The Ceres Fire Department has made direct contact with 45 residents in the area of the attacks and is urging them to stay inside.

A bee keeper responded to terminate the hive from which the bees were attacking.

Chief Rick Scola of the Ceres Fire Department cautions locals to avoid bee hives and not agitate any bees one may come into contact with.