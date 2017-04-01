International Guitar Month

It’s International Guitar Month! What better way to celebrate than to visit the mom-and-pop shop, Barker’s Music, and learn a thing or two about playing guitars! Wendy will be meeting up with expert, Scott Blundo to talk about picking the perfect one, the different types/styles available then trying things out for herself!

Barker’s Music

3125 F McHenery Ave

Modesto, California

(209) 526-0347

https://www.facebook.com/kelbar23/

Hart Ransom Baseball

Hart Ransom Baseball is holding their opening day ceremonies! The event is expected to have food, carnival games, jump houses, a train ride, music, practice games, pictures and socializing going on from 9am-5pm. Good Day is catching up with some of the players and volunteers to talk about the upcoming season and fun morning!

April 1, 2017 (9am-5pm)

Admission is FREE

Open to Public

http://www.hartransombaseball.com

SWAPping Spree Extravaganza

SWAP (Successful Women Aspiring Professionalism) for women from all walks of life who come together to SWAP, if you will, and simply receive new or gently used items FOR FREE.

5 Items Minimum

Gently Used Items Only

Doors Open 8 am

Donation of $10.00

Part of the Proceeds go towards, Big Brothers/Big Sisters

2017 Clothing Exchange

Bobby Jo’s Girls Clothing Exchange is happening today. The Sacramento clothing exchange is allowing folks to shop while helping others. Not only will leftover items be donated to the Women’s Empowerment Organization and other closets (WEO helps women get back on their feet by helping them acquire employment), but the donations will go to the NRA (National Renal Assoc.) to help find a cure for kidney disease.

Bobby Jo’s Girls Clothing Exchange

April 1, 2017 program begins at 1:00 p.m. at River’s Edge Church – 6449 Riverside Blvd. Sacto. (Corner of Florin next to Walgreens )

Call 916-396-2476 or 916-601-4391 for more info.

Friend us on Facebook @ Bobby Jo’s Girls

Parent-Teen Safe Driving Workshop

The California Highway Patrol will be partnering with Impact Teen Drivers, AT&T, and Bill McAnally racing to host a Parent-Teen Safe Driving Workshop for the students of St. Francis and Jesuit High School. This interactive workshop will consist of a distracted driving course, Intoxicated course, AT&T Simulator, McAnally Race Car Clinic and multiple educational booths for parents and teens.

Parent-Teen Safe Driving Workshop

Today

CHP Academy

3500 Reed Ave., West Sacramento

Funny Car Fever Nostalgia Reunion

This event is part of the 2016 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series. “The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series was developed in 2008 to help preserve NHRA’s rich history and tradition while providing racing opportunities for those enthusiasts who enjoy nostalgia drag racing competition. Sacramento Raceway has been a NHRA Member Track since 1970 and has been part of the series since its inception in 2008. Racers are competing for $30,000 Cash, NHRA Wallys and Heritage Series Points.”

Sacramento Raceway

5305 Excelsior Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827

April 1, 2017

Gates Open: 12:00pm

Pit Admission $25, Children (6-11) $5

April 2, 2017

Pit Admission $20, Children (6-11) $5

Children Under 6 Free with paid adult ticket

Parking Lot is Free

Pit Parking $20

Gold Fever

Guests to Old Sacramento can now experience what it was like to catch gold fever while getting actively involved in the intriguing and new Gold Fever! guided tours. Each tour guest has the unique opportunity to take on the persona of a character in history – or a “real-life rascal” – who scratched and clawed their way to make this area the center of the Gold Rush. Never the same tour twice, the all new Gold Fever! tours relive Sacramento’s early days when gold fever ruled amid horrible disasters that threatened fates and fortunes.

April 1 through December 2017

Weekends at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m

$10 for adults, $6 for children

http://www.sachistorymuseum.org

Easter Egg Express

Hop on board for an unforgettable springtime experience that’s sure to please young and old, alike! Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, a ride on the rails, kid-friendly activities and a visit from that special, fluffy hare himself – the Easter Bunny!

Coach Class

Adults $50

Kids (1-12 years old) $45

Infants (0-12 months) $10

First Class

Adult (13 and up) $65

Kids (1-12 years old) $60

Infants (0-12 Months) $15

Executive (Adults Only)

Adults (13 and over) $90

Note: Ticket prices are based on class/seating. All parties must have the same class to be sat together. Infant tickets do not include the egg hunt

https://www.sacramentorivertrain.com/experiences/easter-egg-express/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/easter-egg-express-2/

Potato Parcel

Wanna do something nice for someone but can’t find the right sentiment? Well put it on a potato and you have communication gold! It’s called a “Potato Parcel” a couple weeks ago a few NBA players got some spuds in the mail…we will get to the bottom of what is going on with 1st class starch in the mail.

Riad Bekhit/Potato Parcell

Skype ID is: rbekhit

https://potatoparcel.com/

Say Yes to The Prom Dress

WWOW Winning with other Women collected more than 400 prom dresses for girls in need and they will give them out April 1st from 11am-3pm

Say Yes To The Prom Dress

TODAY!! 11-3pm

7128 Kingsley St.

Sacramento

http://www.wwowmovement.com

Healing Arts Festival

Sacramento’s Healing Arts Festival is back with the largest, most popular metaphysical, spiritual, and holistic expo. Plus, it’s all supporting the Sacramento SPCA.

Scottish Rite Masonic Center

6151 H St.

Sacramento CA 95819

April 1 & 2, 2017

Saturday 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm

$5.00 Advance Tickets

$7.00 at Door

Sac Republic Game Preview

It’s match day for the Sac Republic and their BIG home opener! Sac Republic staff joins us in studio with how you can still get tickets, plus, show of some of this season’s new swag!

Sacramento Republic FC vs. Orange County SC

April 1, 2017

Kickoff at 7:30 pm

Papa Murphy’s Park, Sacramento

http://www.sacrepublicfc.com/

Comedy Competition

The how is on April 6th at “Laughs Unlimited” in old Sacramento, Lance Woods is the comedian putting the competition on. Doors open at 7 pm show starts at 8 pm. Tickets are 5$ at the door can be bought.

Laughs Unlimited

1207 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Apr 6, 2017

Doors Open: 7:00pm

Show Starts: 8:00 PM

https://public.ticketbiscuit.com/laughsunlimited/Events/299980

International Pooper Scooper Week

It’s International Pooper Scooper Week! And while it may not be everyone’s favorite thing to do, pet owners know it’s a must! If you don’t have time to do it yourself, you can call on the “Doo Doo Squad!” They join us in the studio to talk about their business, celebrate the international day, plus, show off some products!

International Pooper Scooper Week

915 Highland Pointe Dr, Ste 250

]Roseville, California

@doodoosquad

(916) 364-7667

http://www.doodoosquad.com/

Sac Indie Arcade/Game launch

Big doins going on with Sacramento Indie Arcade: Featuring over 40 Indie Game Developers (Video, Tabletop & VR) Saturday, April 8, 2017. Indie developers getting together to support each other. Also, Gabe’s independent game is available to play ony our desktop! It’s called Crumple.

Saturday, April 8, 2017, 10am-5pm; Adult prices-$10 until/

Saturday, April 8, 2017, 10am-5pm; Adult prices-$10 until 4/7/17, $15 on 4/8/17; Students prices-$5; Kids 12 & under are Free

West Sac Community Center

http://www.indiearcade.org/