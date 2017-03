A high wind advisory is in effect in our area as strong wind gusts have caused some trees to topple.

On Friday morning, winds gusts were clocked at just below 40 mph. And high winds likely brought a tree down on a car near the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Sacramento.

No injuries were reported.

A #tree has fallen on top of a car in front of the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament mostly like due to #wind. #cbs13 #CaWx pic.twitter.com/GAC1SfGr1q — Jeff Bell (@photogjeffbell) March 31, 2017

Downed trees were also blocking traffic in the area of Riley and Leiesdorff streets in Folsom this morning, according to a statement from the Folsom Police Department.

