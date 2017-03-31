Daily List: America’s April Fools’ Plans
Tomorrow is April Fools’ Day! But how do Americans really feel about this trickster holiday? On the Daily List this morning, how many people plan to pull a prank – and three things NEVER to joke about today!
and Things Never to Joke About Today:
Breakfast At Tiffany’s
What better way to promote a breakfast at tiffany’s-style brunch that benefits the leukemia & lymphoma society than with a little black dress fashion show?
Arcade Building
1008 2nd Street
Old Sacramento
Sunday 10am – 2pm
$40
**Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
916-247-2208
Raley Field App
Do you want to see your face on the Jumbotron? it’s it easy to do!! You can now use your phone – even while you’re at home!!!
Use your phone to get on the Jumbotron at your favorite events.
vs Tacoma Rainiers
Thursday, Apr. 6 @ 7:05 p.m.
Serve Day
Saturday April 1st 9am – Bryte Church
916-833-1823
Phantom Rescue
He worked with Niam Leeson in the movie “Taken” because what the movie portrays is his real-life job. He is teaching classes for free this weekend so kids and parents can learn how easy it is for them to be taken.
March 31 and April 1
2356 Gold Meadow Way, Gold River
$75
Space is limited
Outlaws Roller Derby
The Outlaws Roller Derby are getting ready for their season opener (happening tomorrow April, 1st)
Arenacross at Golden 1 Center
It’s fast, it’s thrilling and action-packed! And it’s all happening this weekend at Golden 1 Center! Deuce Mason is getting a sneak preview of Amsoil arenacross!
Expired Makeup
YouTuber Ms. Beautyphile shares with us the science of expired makeup. There are more than 1,000 species residing right now on your skin!
Ms. Beautyphile’s YouTube Channel
Ms. Beutyphile
Bald Guys Eat Free
The Irish pub-style restaurant in Lodi called McGuire’s On Elm St. is dishing up some amazing savory entrees at one of the most historic and interesting locations in Lodi.
McGuire’s on Elm St.
27 W. Elm St.
Lodi
Bald guys eat free on Wednesdays!
Build a Basket
Not sure how to make a great Easter Basket? This morning we’re at Toys”R”Us building some fun Easter Baskets for all kids of all ages and interests! We will also be talking about the Toys”R”Us for a free in-store Easter event happening this Sunday, April 9th from 1-3pm. Kids and families can take part in an awesome Egg Hunt, win prizes, join Geoffrey for a parade and more!
Arenacross App
Manly Minute: How To Enjoy Opening Day
Opening Day around Major League Baseball represents a clean slate, a chance to put aside the fortunes and misfortunes of 2014 and cast off that winter coat, scarf, gloves and knit hat in favor of a cap and some flip-flops. In a similar vein to the groundhog who sees his shadow, our favorite pro baseball players emerge from the dugout on Opening Day to signal six more months of baseball. But whether your team projects as a raging success or a roster of question marks, these tips will help your Opening Day preparations for everything from mowing the grass to chowing down on sunflower seeds.
