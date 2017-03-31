Crayon Retires Dandelion Crayon

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dandelion has gone to seed.

Crayola is removing the color from all of its crayon boxes to make way for a new color that it plans to announce on Friday — National Crayon Day. The company announced dandelion’s departure via Twitter on Thursday.

It’s only the third time in Crayola’s long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it’s removing one from the box of 24.

Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay pic.twitter.com/RMk6pw3jR2 — Crayola (@Crayola) March 30, 2017

Other colors that now lie fallow include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Based in Easton, Pennsylvania, Crayola is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.